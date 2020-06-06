Lewan Makes Social Media Pitch to Clowney

NASHVILLE – Taylor Lewan thinks it’s a good idea.

The Pro Bowl left tackle took to Twitter on Saturday and tried to sell free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney on the idea that he could play for the Tennessee Titans.

Lewan included a video clip of Clowney’s most famous football moment, a tackle for loss in the 2013 Outback Bowl when Clowney’s South Carolina Gamecocks met Lewan’s Michigan Wolverines. Midway through the fourth quarter, with Michigan ahead by one, Clowney tackled running back Vincent Smith for a loss, forced a fumble and recovered the ball. South Carolina eventually won 33-28.

“We could be teammates now,” Lewan noted in his tweet.

Clowney’s next NFL stop has been – and continues to be – one of the most-discussed topics of the NFL offseason. The first overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft and a three-time Pro Bowler has reportedly drawn interest from a handful of teams, including the Titans, but either has resisted the urge to sign a deal or has not heard one that he truly likes.

He played five seasons (2014-18) for the Houston Texans before he was traded to the Seattle Seahawks last season.

General manager John Robinson has confirmed Tennessee’s early interest in the 27-year-old but it is not clear where things stand between the sides with training camps expected to start in fewer than two months.

Clowney does have several connections to the Titans, including coach Mike Vrabel and a former teammate who is still a close friend and mentor, free agent cornerback Johnathan Joseph. Clowney’s best season was 2017, the one year Vrabel was his defensive coordinator.

The Titans have been to the playoffs twice in the last three years and last season reached the AFC Championship game. Clowney has been a part of playoff teams in three of the last four seasons.

“The thing about football is one year you can be unbelievable, the next year you can be trash,” Lewan said recently. “It’s just how it works. So, there’s never a certainty. The whole goal is work as hard as you possibly can in the offseason, so camp is a little bit easier from a cardiovascular standpoint. Then you can work on sharpening up on your tools, and you go into games and get a good repertoire with the boys and hopefully it all works out. There’s never a certainty.”

With that in mind, apparently, he would like to see the Titans add a big piece to their roster.