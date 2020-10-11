Another Positive Test Shuts Down Titans Again

NASHVILLE – And just like that, the Tennessee Titans are closed for business once again.

Daily COVID-19 testing revealed one positive result Sunday morning from Saturday’s exams. The infected person was a staff member, whose identity was not disclosed.

It was the franchise’s first positive test in three days, but it was also enough to bring a halt to preparations for Tuesday’s game against Buffalo and to create uncertainty about whether that contest even will take place. The matchup originally was scheduled for Sunday, but the NFL postponed it after consecutive days with positive tests last week.

“This morning we learned that a staff member tested positive,” the Titans said in a statement released by the team. “We have temporarily closed our facility and are in communication with the league on the next steps.”

Tennessee’s facility was closed on Sept. 29, two days after they improved to 3-0 with a 31-30 victory at Minnesota. Positive test results on three players came back that day. On Sept. 26, the day before the contest, outside linebackers coach Shane Bowen tested positive and did not travel to that contest.

It remained closed until Saturday when players and coaches gathered for in-person activities as part of their preparation for Buffalo. In between, meetings were conducted virtually while players maintained their physical conditioning on their own and were ordered to remain separate from one another.

In all, the coronavirus has been found in nearly two dozen players and staff members over the past two weeks. Twelve players are currently on the team’s COVID-19 reserve list. Among them are starting defensive linemen Jeffery Simmons and DaQuan Jones, wide receivers Corey Davis and Adam Humphries, versatile tight end MyCole Pruitt and rookie cornerback Kristian Fulton.

The Titans’ Week 4 contest with Pittsburgh was postponed until Week 7. Now, it remains to be seen what happens with the Buffalo game.

“I can only focus on this football team, making sure that these guys are doing everything they can to put the team first, to care about one another, and that's really truly the only way that you can work through any type of situation, and this is just the next one that's been presented to us,” Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel said Saturday. “… That's all I can focus on, is our football team, our organization, our owner, our general manager and our fans.”

The New England Patriots’ facility also will be closed Sunday after that franchise received news of a positive test result. New England had gone three straight days without a positive test. The NFL has postponed Sunday's game between the Patriots and Denver Broncos until Monday.