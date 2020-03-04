Report: Titans One of Two (or Three) Teams Brady Will Consider

As the race to become the Democrats’ nominee for President proved this week, eventually the field has to winnow.

The same is true for Tom Brady.

In recent weeks, the NFL’s all-time winngest quarterback has been considered a candidate to join at least half a dozen teams when – or if – he becomes a free agent in two weeks. Of course, there is still the possibility that he returns to the New England Patriots, the only team for which he has played in his 20-year NFL career, and all of the hoopla is for naught.

Although no franchise other than the Patriots officially have declared themselves in or out in an attempt to sign Brady, a member of the Boston media believes the field already has been greatly reduced.

“To me, it’s either going to be New England or Tennessee, with the 49ers closing hard on the outside,” NBC Sports Boston reporter Tom Curran said Tuesday on Mad Dog Sports Radio (SirusXM).

Brady is a Northern California native, which would explain his interest in going there. Curran noted that if that happens, it would be likely – and not all that complicated – that former Brady backup and current 49ers starter Jimmy Garoppolo could end up back in New England.

Brady’s connection to and friendship with Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel is an obvious draw in relation to the Titans. It likely does not hurt that the Titans beat the Patriots during the 2018 regular season and again in the wild card round of the 2019 playoffs.

Plus, Brady’s pursuit of a seventh Super Bowl victory would make sense with either Tennessee, which lost in the AFC Championship, or San Francisco, which lost Super Bowl LIV (both to Kansas City).

“(Brady to San Francisco and Garoppolo to New England) would be the best-case scenario all the way around,” Curran said. “The only thing that wouldn’t happen is Brady wouldn’t get the chance for AFC schadenfreude alongside Vrabel, if they finish ahead of the Patriots.”

Teams can begin to talk to free agents on March 16. The signing period begins March 18.