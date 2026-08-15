3 Noteworthy Things Robert Saleh Said After Titans' Preseason Win Over 49ers

Tennessee Titans fans walked away from the team's first preseason game feeling... confused? There exists a sense of impatience within every hopeful NFL fanbase, but seeing Cam Ward stumble and the San Francisco 49ers' backups fry Tennessee's secondary rose a few serious questions. Even given the Titans' 19-13 victory, the team looked shakier than many had hoped.

Then again, that's why the preseason exists, and it's also why Robert Saleh is playing his starters. To know what an entirely revamped roster is capable of, you have to see them in live action against players that aren't on the same roster. To that point, Saleh wasn't at all panicked after the contest.

Heading into the weekend, we have a handful of valuable insights from Tennessee's first-year head coach that could help calm your nerves about this team. Here are the big hitters from Saleh's appearance following the contest:

“There is no doubt Cam is capable, we just have to execute.”

Ward's aforementioned hiccups were perhaps the biggest story of the night. Going 5/12 for 57 yards with no scores and a ton of wide-open misses, Ward's three drives have continued to haunt the Titans bubble online. Saleh, however, isn't worried.

“There is no doubt Cam is capable, we just have to execute," Saleh said, providing a new perspective on the quarterback's struggles. "It felt like his decisions were right, but it looked like he was sped up. His mechanics looked sped up. We can correct it."

Saleh, as frustrating as it was to see Ward fall flat, is right. It's not like guys weren't getting open, and Ward wasn't unaware, either. He simply came out shaky and failed to hit his reads - but so long as he continues making those reads, the comfort should come with Tennessee's new system in time.

August 13, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) passes the football during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I thought our defense did a really nice job."

This one may be a little puzzling to fans who watched Cor'Dale Flott give up countless chunk plays in the secondary, but Saleh has a point here, too.

There's no way around it: Tennessee's secondary was miserable. The Titans gave up 238 passing yards; rookie wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling was making Tennessee's veterans look like they'd lost their sea legs. He finished with seven receptions for 63 yards entirely on his own. Saleh even admitted that the unit "unfortunately lost in some one-on-one situations."

But elsewhere? Saleh's defense only allowed 84 yards on the ground, adding two sacks to the mix as they ultimately held San Francisco to just 13 points. It wasn't a great day by any stretch of the imagination, but the pieces are there for a defense that can hold their own up close.

"As time goes on, we'll find ways to get him [Carnell Tate] the ball."

Carnell Tate's own underwhelming debut paired with Ward's to essentially neutralize the Titans offense - outside of the excellent Joey Slye, that is.

Tate, who was overshadowed by the Niners' Stribling due to catching zero passes on three targets, may have been the biggest panic button for Tennessee fans to press after the game. To Saleh, however, it's only a matter of time until the rookie emerges as expected.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate (14) heads to the field during the Blue and White Stadium Scrimmage at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Aug. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

""Thought he [Tate] was physical in the run game and he played fast," Saleh began. "He was winning his 1-on-1s. As time goes, we'll find ways to get him the ball."

There you have it again, folks: Robert Saleh isn't shaken. His general positivity may read like "coach speak" to some, but Saleh admitted Tennessee's issues where they cropped up. He just isn't yet worried about the team at a whole, it seems, and is taking a gradual approach to their development.

Next Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks could cement a few trends, but for now, we have just one contest to go off of. It may be worth taking a page out of Saleh's book and hitting snooze on all of the doomsdaying... for now.