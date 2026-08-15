Titans' Cam Ward has Pressure to Respond After Brutal Showing in Preseason Opener

Cam Ward only played three drives against the San Francisco 49ers in Thursday's preseason opener. The Tennessee Titans couldn't have expected him to throw a touchdown every time out, but it's an easy bet to assume that fans were expecting more than what we got.

Ward, after helping lead a 95-yard opening drive that resulted in a Tony Pollard touchdown, essentially shut down under center. He got loose in the pocket multiple times, to no avail. Between his mere 57 yards passing and five completions on 12 attempts, Tennessee's franchise quarterback gave onlookers little to write home about.

Oh, and he was pinned with an intentional grounding penalty in the first quarter for good measure. The reaction from Titans fans online was expectedly catastrophic, but most of Ward's shortcomings boil down to one issue that he must clean up heading into game two: His accuracy.

Tough start to #Titans QB Cam Ward's sophomore season yesterday



The bones of good mental persist, but the accuracy issues will continue to cripple him pic.twitter.com/LUgPjXd0Om — Drew Beatty (@IronCityFilm) August 14, 2026

Cam Ward Has to be More Precise in the Preseason Going Forward

Ward clearly has the vision to make Brian Daboll's offense hum. Even in the short stint from Tennessee's starters last night, the receivers weren't doing a bad job of getting open. Carnell Tate had his own problems, but that's a different worry for a different day.

Miss, after miss, after miss, with most of them coming in the form of a slight overthrow. It doesn't even appear to be a mechnical issue for Ward; his spots are there, and the reads are clear. It's just a matter of settling in and connecting.

Regardless of what the specific roadblock is for Ward, he's got a little more than one week to figure it out before the Titans host the Seattle Seahawks for game two of the preseason in Nashville.

Aug 13, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws a pass during a game against the San Francisco 49ers in the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ward's Next Chance for Redemption Will Come Against Seattle

With Robert Saleh confirming that snaps for the starters expected to build throughout the preseason, per Jim Wyatt, we can be sure that Ward will have a little extra time in the Aug. 23 match with Seattle to get comfortable.

As for what's to be expected of him this time around, we don't need anything flashy. Ward posted a couple of huge highlights early last season for the Titans, and the team went on to a 3-14 record that left fans ready to hop in and call plays themselves.

Rather, steadiness and consistency are the keywords for Ward vs. Seattle. There would be no better outcome than seeing the signal caller settle in, get his receivers involved, and maybe throw one score in the process.

The preseason is a double-edged sword in that way. We don't need to see four quarters of Ward tearing a defense to shreds, but is it too much to ask that he strings a few solid drives together before handing the keys to Mitch Trubisky and Will Levis for the rest of the game?