Chris Johnson shared some devastating news on ABC's Good Morning America during an interview with Michael Strahan on Monday morning. Johnson revealed, with his wife Brittany by his side, that he was diagnosed with ALS in 2025 at age 39.

"First, I want people to know that I'm still me. ALS has changed what my body can do, but it doesn't change who I am," Johnson said in the interview. "If sharing my story helps – even if one person gets diagnosed sooner, inspires more research, or gives another family hope, then it's worth it."

NFL Star Chris Johnson Reveals Battle With ALS

Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson (28) dives into the end zone for the first score of the game in the first quarter of the AFC Divisional playoff game at LP Field in Nashville Jan. 10, 2009. Titans Football Chris Johnson | George Walker IV / The Tennessean via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Strahan noted that "Johnson said he was in the prime of his life, working out daily and running errands with his four children, until ALS changed everything."

"I first noticed weakness in my right hand. At first, it was little things like my grip didn't feel right, and I wasn't as strong as I've always been," Johnson said.

"We hoped it was something else, but after thorough testing, they finally came down with a diagnosis of ALS. They told us about a medication that might extend life by a few months. Then they told us to get our affairs in order," Johnson continued.

"It was hard hearing that, but after watching Good Morning America and seeing Dr. Merit Cudkowicz, we reached out to her. She was willing to think more creatively, offering experimental treatments that might help and advance research."

Strahan said in the interview, "The disease is progressing so rapidly that he now uses his eyes to trigger a speech-generating device to speak."

"I want people to understand just how quickly ALS can attack your body," Johnson said. " Just over a year ago, I was picking up my 7-year-old daughter so she could make a wish with her birthday cake. Today, I couldn't do that…I still think the same. I still dream. I still love my family. My body just doesn't cooperate."

The interview noted that Johnson has no family history of ALS.

"Having doctors who are willing to collaborate and explore every reasonable option has meant a lot to my family and me," said Johnson. "Right now, there isn't a cure, but we're seeing more research, more clinical trials, and more promising ideas than ever before. Seeing how hard these doctors and researchers are working gives me hope. As long as they're fighting for people with ALS, I'm going to keep fighting too."

It was rumored on X a few weeks ago that a former NFL star would come out and reveal he had ALS. Then, a few days ago, it was revealed that Johnson was slated to appear on Good Morning America, and people started connecting dots. We all hoped it was pure speculation, but unfortunately, Johnson is indeed battling this horrible disease.

Chris Johnson on the Football Field

Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson (28) moves past Baltimore Ravens defensive end Marques Douglas (91) in the second quarter of the AFC Divisional playoff game at LP Field in Nashville Jan. 10, 2009. Injury Costs Johnson First Trip To Pro Bowl | Dipti Vaidya / The Tennessean via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Johnson is a Music City icon who has given the franchise a massive jolt since the day he set foot in Nashville.

The Titans drafted Johnson in the first round, 24th overall, out of East Carolina in 2008, and he wasted no time making an impact — bursting onto the scene with 1,228 rushing yards and nine touchdowns as a rookie. But it was his 2009 campaign that turned him into a legend: a staggering 2,006 rushing yards, the sixth 2,000-yard season in NFL history, which earned him the immortal nickname CJ2K and Offensive Player of the Year honors.

Johnson rattled off six consecutive 1,000-yard seasons in Tennessee, and his game-breaking speed — he ran a then-record 4.24 in the 40 at the combine — was genuinely generational. Every time he touched the ball, it felt like something special might happen, and often enough, it did.

And he was far from a one-trick pony. Johnson was a real weapon out of the backfield, finishing his career with 307 receptions for 2,255 yards — the kind of dual-threat ability that forced defenses to account for him on every down.

He wrapped up his NFL run with 9,651 rushing yards, 55 rushing touchdowns, 2,255 receiving yards, and nine receiving scores across nine seasons split between the Titans, Jets, and Cardinals. An undisputed Titans Mount Rushmore name. The star running back signed a one-day contract with the Titans to retire as a member of the team in 2019.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Chris and his family during this difficult time.