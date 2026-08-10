Unofficial Titans Depth Chart May Reveal Calvin Ridley's Last Chance to Succeed in Tennessee

It's officially that time, Titans fans. The Tennessee Titans have officially released their annual unofficial depth chart ahead of the team's preseason debut! Surely nothing else exciting is on the horizon, right?

As the Titans prepare to take on the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday, fans now have the bones of the team's first depth chart under Tennessee's new coaching regime. There are questions all over the board, as per usual with the unofficial chart, but Calvin Ridley's starting spot remains notably untouched.

Assuming Ridley opens the season with WR3 duties, we can likely note this year as his final chance to make a real impact in Tennessee. Regardless of Ridley having fallen far from the initial expectation that he'd lead the receiving unit, what remains is one more opportunity to get this thing right.

For those interested, the #Titans put out their first unofficial depth chart ahead the preseason opener vs the 49ers on Thurs. 👀 pic.twitter.com/9t2tCK1POj — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) August 9, 2026

Calvin Ridley Has One More Shot to Turn the Tides in Tennessee

Originally being brought in on a four-year, $92 million deal that painted Ridley more as a misused X factor than an overpaid veteran, it was no surprise to see the Titans community quickly sour when Ridley consistently fell short.

But a few injuries and a voluntary paycut later, and things look a little different for Ridley in Tennessee. Now that the Titans have ditched Brian Callahan and surrounded Cam Ward with a ton of additional pass-catching talent, the onus is no longer on Ridley to produce at a crazy high level.

However, with Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike waiting in the wings, the pressure remains at a low boil. Ridley may not be expected to put up leading-receiver numbers, but if he's given the chance to start in the regular season, Tennessee likely won't wait long for him to blossom.

Ridley Enters This Season With Less Leeway Than Ever Before

While Ayomanor is currently being evaluated for a shoulder injury sustained in training camp, he outpaced Ridley last season as a rookie. Again, Ridley missed a huge chunk of the year with numerous injuries, but that plays a part in just how little leeway he has left in Tennessee.

Nobody can speak for the staff, but after Ayomanor managed to haul in four touchdowns while the coaching setup around him was actively crumbling, it's safe to say that he left a sizable impression. Dike also posted four scores, which is icing on the cake for his award-winning efforts on special teams.

Ridley will have a real chance to get back on track with the Titans this season. Yet, as the franchise increasingly gives way to talented rookies all around, it's apparent that Ridley's window isn't near as wide as it used to be.