Why the Titans Will Beat the Browns in Week 7, Why They Won't, and a Prediction

I'm all about celebrating a win, but the Tennessee Titans are coming up on a must-win game against the Cleveland Browns in Week 7. Can a previously 0-5 squad keep pushing the turnaround and secure their second straight victory?

Last week's win over the Indianapolis Colts represented a new wave of promise for the Titans. But in the Browns, Tennessee will face the top team (in a three-way tie) in the AFC North. Cleveland has come on strong, and are coming to Nashville off a 13-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

In the wake of a long-awaited win, I've got one reason the Titans will beat the Browns, one reason they won't, as well as my own prediction.

Will: Robert Saleh's defense takes over again

Robert Saleh's defense just had their best performance of the season. Almost single-handedly, the score-stopping unit bottled up the Colts' offense when it mattered. The Titans forced multiple turnovers and forced Daniel Jones to make mistakes through the air.

If Tennessee finds a way to win again this week, it will likely be due to a similar performance from the defense. Expect Saleh to send the heat once again after last week's six-sack outing.

PFF has the Browns' offensive line ranked all the way down at 26th in the NFL. If the Titans' defensive line can force Deshaun Watson to unsettle in the pocket, we could be in for a similar path to victory for Tennessee.

Won't: Browns get young playmakers going

Oppositely, with the Titans' offense still operating at an inconsistent level, this game could get out of hand if Cleveland gets their young playmakers going.

Oct 11, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) scores on a touchdown reception during the fourth quarter against New York Jets cornerback Brandon Stephens (21) at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Guys like Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion in the Browns' WR core are the sort that can change a game, and fast. Harold Fannin is one of the best rising TEs in the league, too; Cleveland has options, and offensive-minded head coach Todd Monken has led them to a surprising 4-2 tally as a result.

Tennessee's defense needs to set the tone early. If the Browns come out swinging, and the Titans' offense takes as long as usual to get into any kind of rhythm, the team could be facing another steep halftime deficit.

I just don't like their odds to overcome that two weeks in a row, even if this game is in Nashville.

Prediction: Titans win, 17-14

However, I don't believe the Titans will have to worry about that. I'll err to to the positive side with my prediction (something I could be accused of doing too often) and say that Saleh's defense has another big game on the way to a Titans win.

This team hasn't won two straight games since Weeks 10 and 11 of the 2022 season. That's a vile streak, but after last week's victory, now feels like the perfect time for Tennessee to break it.

Saleh finally has his legs under him as a head coach with this team. The Browns haven't scored more than 13 points in two weeks. In front of a potentially revamped home crowd, the stars are aligning for a home upset for Tennessee.

I don't believe the offense will take any major strides, but in Week 7, maybe they won't have to. I predict a narrow Titans win over the Browns.