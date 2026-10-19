Titans Stock Report: 2 Players Rising and Falling After Win vs. Colts

We've finally made it to a Tennessee Titans stock report that drops following a win. The vibes are a lot higher after Robert Saleh's team toppled the Indianapolis Colts on the road in Week 6.

However, a victory doesn't negate the struggles. Believe it or not, there's still a lot to dig into for a 1-5 team. A pair of individuals are rising, while another pair feature as fallers. We've got one picked out for each category on either side of the ball.

Entering Week 7, here are two players on the rise, and the fall, for the Titans.

Rising: Carnell Tate

Carnell Tate has become a regular riser, and for good reason. Tate is comfortably the most productive rookie WR the Titans have had through six games since 1999, per Mike Herndon, and just scored his first career touchdown against the Colts.

In addition to his toe-tapping score, Tate caught six passes on six targets. It was a perfect performance from the first-year playmaker that helped shine a little light on an otherwise dour showing from the offense.

Tate is a big reason Tennessee utlimately pulled away from Indy, and deserves a nod as a riser on the Week 6 list. Don't be surprised if he's featured here again next week.

Falling: Cam Ward

In spite of the team winning, Cam Ward continues to fall short of the mark at the QB position. He completed only 11 passes on 22 tries in Week 6, barely eclipsing the 100-yard mark and throwing a pick to match his touchdown in the process.

Oct 18, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) looks to pass the ball during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In fact, as the team improves around him, Ward increasingly looks like a weak link. He has the weapons on offense to succeed (see Tate, among others), as well as a line strong enough to give him the time he needs.

Ward had a better second half against the Colts; he avoided any disastrous mistakes and found Tate once in the end zone. But the Titans don't win this game without a season-best showing from the defense in basically every facet.

That's not enough from your first-overall pick. Ward remains on the downturn on this list.

Rising: Amani Hooker

Hooker's sideline interception in the first half was only scratching the surface of what became a defining peformance for the veteran S in Week 6.

On top of his pick, Hooker would finish with a team-high 13 tackles. His interception brought him to two total on the season, which means he's accounted for half of Tennessee's takeaways through the air.

Arguably nobody in this defense has benefitted from Saleh's takeover as much as Hooker. His breakout against Indianapolis earns him a spot as a riser this week, and PFF currently has Hooker ranked at 10th among 98 players at his position.

Hooker's steady presence downfield has been a huge win for Saleh's defense up to now, and in Week 6, he had perhaps his best game of the 2026 campaign yet.

Falling: Alontae Taylor

The catch with Taylor is, of course, that he didn't play yesterday. However, it's the nature of his absence, as well as how the secondary did without him, that earns Taylor a spot at the bottom of this list.

Houston wide receiver Nico Collins (12) goes up for a pass against Tennessee cornerback Alontae Taylor (24) during their game at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. Taylor was called for pass interference on the dropped ball. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It was Saleh's call to keep Taylor off the field in Week 6. The veteran, recently-signed CB was otherwise healthy and ready to go. In his wake, Hooker and the rest of Saleh's secondary heavily limited Daniel Jones' efficiency through the air. He was held to a passer rating of just 60.5, completing 22 passes on 42 attempts and, again, turning the ball over twice.

Saleh remaining shadowy on Taylor's availability going forward bodes poorly for the Tennessee native's hold on the starting CB spot. It's unclear exactly what's going on behind the scenes.

No matter what the reason is for his sitting, however, the Titans simply looked better without Taylor on the field. That means his stock is falling, and falling fast, heading into Week 7.