T.J. Watt's Incredible Sack on Dak Prescott Was a Milestone in His Storied Career
T.J. Watt added another impressive milestone to his evergrowing resume during Sunday night's Pittsburgh Steelers game vs. the Dallas Cowboys.
Watt sacked Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott who dropped the ball with the play resulting in a fumble recovery for the Steelers. This incredible sack to end the first quarter happened to be Watt's 100th of his career.
Watt was the second fastest player in NFL history to reach 100 sacks, doing so in 109 games. Reggie White holds the record as he totaled 100 sacks in just 96 games during his Hall of Fame career.
The Steelers star became just the third NFL player since 1982 to record 100 sacks before his 30th birthday. Watt happens to turn 30 years old on Friday, so he made the cut just in time.
On top of this, Watt made history alongside his retired brother, J.J. Watt. They are the only pair of siblings to both total at least 100 sacks in their careers. The younger Watt could easily surpass his older brother in career sacks soon as the former Houston Texan finished with 114.5 sacks in his career.
This was Watt's fourth sack of the 2024 season. He is tied for the NFL record of most sacks in a single season with his 22.5 he had in the 2021 season.