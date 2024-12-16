Tom Brady Says Bill Belichick Once Hilariously Downplayed Success After Super Bowl Season
The power couple of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick have moved on to their next chapters.
Belichick made plenty of headlines last week with the shocking news that he was taking his talents to Chapel Hill, becoming the new head coach of North Carolina Tar Heel football.
Brady, getting along comfortably in his own new gig as Fox’s top color commentator, weighed in on his former coach taking on a new challenge in college football. While Brady heaped plenty of praise onto Belichick, he also warned the athletes that would soon play under him that their new coach wasn’t the best at compliments.
“He’s not the warmest and fuzziest of all guys,” Brady told play-by-play man Kevin Burkhardt with a laugh. “I remember one year after we won the Super Bowl, our first year. We got in a limo out on Bourbon Street after we beat the Rams in 2001. ... The next morning we’ve got the MVP press conference. He goes ‘You know what Tom? You had a pretty good season.’”
“That’s about as warm and fuzzy as it got with Coach Belichick,” Brady concluded.
Let Brady’s words be a lesson to all incoming and returning Tar Heel football players. If Coach Belichick every calls a play you make “pretty good,” know you have reached the level of Tom Brady in his eyes.