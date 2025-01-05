Even Tom Brady Marveled at Baker Mayfield's Incredible Playoff-Clinching TD vs. Saints
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers came into Week 18 looking to clinch the NFC South with Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady on the call, but trailed the New Orleans Saints 16-6 at halftime. That's when Baker Mayfield took over.
Mayfield hit Payne Durham to close the gap in the third quarter and then uncorked what Tom Brady would call a "frozen rope" to Jalen McMillan for a 32-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. Mayfield stepped up in the pocket to avoid the rush and hit McMillan in the end zone with a perfect pass. Brady absolutely loved it.
"Really tight here as it comes down," said Brady. "I think he got them in. Gets both hands. there's one and two. Unbelievable. Coming back on Howden in the coverage. And Baker Mayfield, what a dime! He's throwing for his second touchdown pass of the day. Beats the corner and then redirects on the scramble and the safety Howden just can't get there in time. I love the catch, but man that throw by Baker Mayfield was ridiculous."
The touchdown and extra points gave the Bucs the lead and they extended their lead on their next possession. A few minutes later the Bucs were headed to the playoffs.