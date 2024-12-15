Tom Brady Revealed What He Thinks Makes Mike Tomlin Perfect Coach for Russell Wilson
The Pittsburgh Steelers entered Sunday's showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles with a 10-3 record and are once again one of the top teams in the AFC under head coach Mike Tomlin.
Much of team's success this year stems from Russell Wilson's play in his first year in Pittsburgh. Since coming back from a preseason calf injury, the veteran quarterback has won seven of his eight starts on the season and has often looked like the former QB from his days in Seattle where he made the Seahawks perennial contenders.
Tom Brady is on the call for Sunday's game in Philadelphia and the GOAT broke down what he thinks makes Tomlin the perfect coach for Wilson.
"When you have a great coach, they bring the best out of you," Brady said. "And Coach Tomlin does that. He has such a unique way of connecting with his players. Russell gets there and he challenges Russ. He knows kind of the right things to say at the right time. That’s very rare in the NFL. When you're not treated just like one of 53 it makes you go out there and play harder. You feel the love. You feel the caring and then you want to go out there and never let your coach down.”
Brady knows all about that as he spent most of his career with Bill Belichick calling the shots in New England.
Steelers fans would love to see Wilson and Tomlin team up for just a fraction of the success Brady and Belichick had with the Patriots. So far, though, they're off to a strong start.