SI

Tom Brady Revealed What He Thinks Makes Mike Tomlin Perfect Coach for Russell Wilson

Brady knows what it's like to play for a great coach.

Andy Nesbitt

Mike Tomlin and the Steelers are 10-3 entering Sunday's showdown with the Eagles.
Mike Tomlin and the Steelers are 10-3 entering Sunday's showdown with the Eagles. / @FOX
In this story:

The Pittsburgh Steelers entered Sunday's showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles with a 10-3 record and are once again one of the top teams in the AFC under head coach Mike Tomlin.

Much of team's success this year stems from Russell Wilson's play in his first year in Pittsburgh. Since coming back from a preseason calf injury, the veteran quarterback has won seven of his eight starts on the season and has often looked like the former QB from his days in Seattle where he made the Seahawks perennial contenders.

Tom Brady is on the call for Sunday's game in Philadelphia and the GOAT broke down what he thinks makes Tomlin the perfect coach for Wilson.

"When you have a great coach, they bring the best out of you," Brady said. "And Coach Tomlin does that. He has such a unique way of connecting with his players. Russell gets there and he challenges Russ. He knows kind of the right things to say at the right time. That’s very rare in the NFL. When you're not treated just like one of 53 it makes you go out there and play harder. You feel the love. You feel the caring and then you want to go out there and never let your coach down.”

Brady knows all about that as he spent most of his career with Bill Belichick calling the shots in New England.

Steelers fans would love to see Wilson and Tomlin team up for just a fraction of the success Brady and Belichick had with the Patriots. So far, though, they're off to a strong start.

More From Around the NFL

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NFL