Tom Brady Opens Up About Roast Regret: 'It Felt Like a Stake Through the Heart'
1. It was one year ago this week that Netflix aired The Roast of Tom Brady.
The future Hall of Fame quarterback and current Fox broadcaster has been mostly mum about his feelings on the controversial event—until now.
Brady opened up about the ramifications of the Netflix special, which featured a ton of jokes about his ex-wife and mother of two of his children, Gisele Bündchen, on the latest episode of Impaulsive.
“I regret that my kids, had to like, it was tough on my kids, for sure,” Brady said when asked if he regretted doing the roast. “I kind of went in there, look, you don’t know what to expect. I love laughing at myself. It felt like I was in the locker room. And the harder people go at me, I actually love it. If people make fun of you, then I know that I’m good with them. I don’t take myself too seriously.
"But I do understand for my kids, that was really hard. There are some things as a parent you f--- up and you don’t realize until after. We’re not perfect parents. There’s no perfect manual for it. And you have to evaluate yourself as a parent all the time."
"So even though I enjoyed the show and the performances were incredible, when you were in that moment in that theater that night at the Forum, it was electric," Brady added. "It was crazy. Everybody was on Cloud 9. That moment, I’ll never forget.
“And then I’ll never forget when I talked to my kids the next day. It felt like a stake through the heart, and understandably. They’re protective of their mom, their dad. What was the point of that? Why did you do that?”
You can tell when you watch Brady speak about hurting his kids that his pain is real, so credit to him for being honest about the fallout from the roast.
2. Here is the local Pacers radio call of Tyrese Haliburton’s stunning offensive rebound and game-winning three-pointer against the Cavs Tuesday night.
The game-winning shot caused Haliburton to bust out the only celebration to really fit the moment.
And here’s an incredible stat regarding Haliburton, who was voted as the league’s most overrated player in an anonymous player poll from The Athletic.
3. Here are some notable ratings from the past few days:
Caitlin Clark drew 1.3 million viewers for an exhibition game between Iowa and Team Brazil on ESPN on Sunday.
The Blues-Jets double-overtime game that saw Winnipeg tie things up with 1.6 seconds remaining in regulation before winning in the second OT drew 1.6 million viewers on TBS on Sunday.
The Warriors Game 7 win over the Rockets on Sunday night pulled in 6.63 million viewers for TNT.
Overall, ratings for the first round of the NBA playoffs were up 4% over last year. Ratings for the first round of the NHL playoffs were down 29% on ABC/ESPN and 16% on TNT/TBS.
4. This was an amusing moment over the thievery of a home run ball during Tuesday’s Padres-Yankees game.
5. Shaq and Chuck wrestled last night. That is all.
6. This week’s SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast features a conversation with The Ringer editor-at-large Bryan Curtis.
Topics covered with Curtis, who also hosts The Press Box podcast, include the reaction to Mel Kiper Jr.’s Shedeur Sanders comments during the NFL draft, ESPN’s draft coverage and decisions on which talent to use and not use on air.
Also discussed with Curtis is Bill Belichick’s disastrous CBS Sunday Morning interview, the coach’s book tour and which interviewer would have the guts to ask Belichick tough questions.
Other topics include Shannon Sharpe taking a leave from ESPN, TNT using remote broadcasters for NHL playoff games, Aaron Rodgers’s future in broadcasting, Amazon’s NBA hires and a surreal moment on 60 Minutes.
Following Curtis, Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York joins me for our weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week, we discuss WrestleMania 41, terrible betting losses and how to sell a baseball card collection.
You can listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast below or on Apple and Spotify.
You can also watch SI Media With Jimmy Traina on Sports Illustrated‘s YouTube channel.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: On this date, May 7, in 1983, Stevie Wonder hosted Saturday Night Live. His appearance featured one of the greatest sketches in the show’s history.
Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Google. You can also follow Jimmy on X and Instagram.