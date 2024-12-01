Tony Romo Defends Justin Tucker After Another Brutal Missed Kick
Justin Tucker is still struggling.
It’s gotten so bad that Tony Romo found it necessary to defend the All-Pro kicker.
On Sunday, the Baltimore Ravens led the Philadelphia Eagles 3-0 in the first quarter when Lamar Jackson hit tight end Mark Andrews for a 14-yard touchdown pass. Tucker came out to kick the extra point and slammed it straight into the left upright, causing an impressively loud "doink" to reverberate throughout M&T Bank Stadium. Romo immediately jumped to the kicker's defense.
"He's been automatic his entire career,” Romo said. “You know [John] Harbaugh still trusts him but it's getting later and later in the year. I think he'll figure it out but it's getting close."
Tucker made a 34-yard field goal earlier in the game.
The 35-year-old is a seven-time Pro Bowler and an eight-time All-Pro who made the first team five times. He is one of the best kickers in NFL history, but this season has been a disaster.
Heading into the game, Tucker had made just 8-of-14 on kicks of 40 yards or more this year. He has currently made 75% of his field goals this season—the lowest mark in his career for a full season was 82.5% back in 2015.
Despite the early miss, Tucker was quick to find his footing, drilling a 50-yard field goal just before halftime to cut the Eagles’ lead to 14-12.
Maybe Romo’s words of encouragement helped.