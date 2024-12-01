Tony Romo Notes Multiple Uncalled False Starts on Eagles' Tush Push vs. Ravens
The Philadelphia Eagles took their first lead against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday with two minutes remaining in the first half when Jalen Hurts scored on a "Tush Push" or "Brotherly Shove," depending on where you grew up.
Despite fumbling the snap, Hurts recovered in time to sneak across the goal line. But upon review, it sure looked like a few members of the Eagles' offensive line may have gotten a head start on the play. Not only did guard Landon Dickerson get away with an obvious false start, but left tackle Jordan Mailata and right guard Mekhi Becton also appeared to be moving early.
Even Tony Romo called it out on the CBS broadcast saying, "Actually, that's a false start, technically." After Jim Nantz marveled at Hurts's recovery Romo added, "It's a false start. That should be called a false start. Everyone moved before the ball was snapped."
No wonder it's such a tough play to stop.