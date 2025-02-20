All-Traina Thoughts Mailbag: Greg Olsen, Netflix-NFL Future and More
It’s time again for an all-Mailbag edition of Traina Thoughts. Every time I do one of these and open it up to you guys for questions, I always get a bunch about Greg Olsen’s future. It’s kinda wild to see just how popular Olsen has become. While he is an outstanding analyst who deserves a No. 1 job, it’s still rare that someone in sports media is so beloved simply because sports fans like to hate.
Anyway, on to the Mailbag…
Jeffrey is clearly an SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast listener because he sent this tweet just hours after a new podcast went live.
During this week’s show, the Traina Thoughts segment was heavy on Saturday Night Live’s 50th anniversary weekend. The concert that aired exclusively on Peacock on Friday was tremendous. If you haven’t seen it yet, check it out.
As for Greg Olsen, I wish I knew where he was going to end up. As I’ve outlined a few times recently, there isn’t a No. 1 analyst job opening up for a little while. Olsen’s best bet is that Tom Brady gets tired of the broadcasting life, despite Brady saying he’s going to fulfill his 10-year contract with Fox. Kirk Herbstreit has two years left on his Thursday Night Football deal with Amazon. Maybe Herbstreit decides he doesn’t want to do double duty anymore with all of his college football work and he gives up TNF. Other than those two options, I have no idea where Olsen goes as of this moment.
On the latest SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast, which came out Thursday morning, Andrew Marchand and I went in-depth on this topic, so I recommend giving it a listen. Is Netflix getting a Sunday afternoon package in the next couple of years? No. Is Netflix a lock to get a Sunday afternoon package down the road? Nobody knows yet. Maybe Netflix ends up with the Sunday Night Football package or Monday night or Thursday night. But if Netflix wanted a Sunday afternoon package when the bidding is open, they can blow CBS and Fox out of the water when it comes to a financial offer. The question is, will the NFL ditch a broadcast outlet for a streaming service when it comes to Sunday afternoons. Given the NFL’s desire to suck every penny possible out of everyone and everything, I’d bet that Netflix eventually ends up with a Sunday afternoon package. But we’re still a good four to five years away from that happening.
This is a good point that I hadn’t thought of. I don’t think Brady became gun shy because of the roast. I think maybe Fox and definitely his team, which is deep, probably became gun shy about putting Brady out there because they didn’t love what took place at the roast. I’m sure Brady’s team and possibly Fox didn’t want Brady doing podcasts and other interviews because they knew questions about the roast and maybe even his personal life would inevitably get asked.
If you’re looking for live sports action, I can’t help you. If you just need any kind of sports fix, I’d suggest catching up on some 30 for 30’s and other sports documentaries you may have missed. Or just re-watch some of the great ones. Netflix is currently running a doc about the U.S. basketball teams experience at the 2024 Paris Olympics called Court of Gold. HBO also dropped We Beat the Dream Team, this week, a doc about the 1992 Dream Team losing a scrimmage to a bunch of college kids. If you have ever been interested in WWE in any way, I’d suggest watching the Vince McMahon doc on Netflix. You can also catch up on all episodes of SI Media With Jimmy Traina.
My guess is that Cody Rhodes will face John Cena at WrestleMania. During his appearance on SI Media With Jimmy Traina in late December, Triple H told me he knew what the WrestleMania main event would be and said he’s known since October.
So that tells me it must be Cena. What I don’t understand, though, is what has happened with The Rock’s story line. It seems that had a ton of momentum after last year’s WrestleMania and it has just disappeared. The WWE was always going to be in an impossible situation with this year’s WrestleMania because last year’s was so good and the drama behind Cody finishing his story was perfect. There was no way the company could come close to matching that this year.
So my prediction is Jey Uso vs. Gunter for Night 1 and Cody vs. Cena for Night 2.
Sorry, as much as I love Larry, whitefish, sable, cream cheese, capers and onions on a bagel sounds absolutely vile. But this scene is still great.
Here are some Instagram questions that came in.
Is it time for someone to go so that there’s room for Greg Olsen on a good crew? Romo, maybe? - @jaypearce74
While you and I may want Olsen in a No. 1 booth, it’s nonsensical to say someone has to get shoved out in order to make room for Olsen. All the people currently holding No. 1 analyst jobs are not obligated to worry about Olsen.
In addition, Tony Romo is under contract with CBS until 2030 for about $18 million a year. There’s a better chance of me becoming the manager of the New York Yankees than CBS parting with Romo.
Do you consider Tony Romo’s first year as a broadcaster better than Brady’s? Why or why not. - @Alechetes97
Romo was WAY better in his first year than Brady was in his. Romo was comfortable from the get-go. He was unique. He spoke differently than all the other analysts on TV. He predicted the plays. He brought a lot to the table.
Who is the interview you want, but haven’t gotten yet? - @robnugent9
Tom Brady and Larry David. That’s it.
When’s the live show? - @evens4hw
There are no plans for an SI Media Podcast live show. I don’t need to be embarrassed by having 10 people showing up.
Very N.Y.-centric: as a WFAN guy, did you ever listen to the Michael Kay Show and if so, what did you think? - @nyyklein
I never listened to Michael Kay’s show because I always listened to Mike and the Mad Dog and then Mad Dog solo on SiriusXM.
You should do a “broadcaster draft” with Deitsch and others. - @joshfeller
I ask this with all seriousness. Would you really want to read a “broadcaster draft” between me and other sports media writers? Because that sounds so boring and lame to me. If you read this column daily and listen to my podcast, I think it’s pretty clear which broadcasters I enjoy and which I don’t.
Baseball salary cap. Thoughts? - @mrfulmer
There absolutely 100% should be a salary cap in Major League Baseball. I’ve felt this way for about 20 years. You need competitive balance in sports. It’s beyond absurd to have teams with $300 million payrolls and other teams with payrolls under $100 million. In addition to the salary cap, there should also be a minimum salary that teams are required to spend on payroll.
Have you found out who was responsible for ruining “Black Jeopardy?” Let Eddie be Eddie? - @jonathangavin
This reader was clearly referencing this tweet that I sent out Sunday night.
I don’t know who was responsible for ruining Eddie Murphy’s first sketch on the SNL 50th anniversary special, but I’m still livid that the people responsible for the skit took Eddie out of it, gave us less of him imitating Tracy Morgan while standing next to Tracy Morgan and stuck Tom Hanks in there for a lame and painfully unfunny finish.
Since you’re doing a rewatch, top 5 Curb episodes. - @mchuck16
Impossible question to answer. If you asked me this in an hour, I’d have a different answer.
I’ll just say this: Seasons 2 and 3 are by far the funniest and Season 7 may be the best season because of the brilliant Seinfeld reunion.
Season 2 is my favorite. “Thor” and “Trick or Treat” are two of my all-time favorite episodes. I also love the Shaq episode. In Season 3, you have “Krazee-Eyez Killa,” which may be the funniest episode of the entire series. Other episodes in Season 3 include the “Benadryl Brownie,” “The Nanny from Hell” with Cheri Oteri and the “Terrorist Attack” with Alanis Morissette: All of these are tremendously funny and creative episodes.