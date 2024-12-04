Travis Etienne Gave Heartwarming Advice to Trevor Lawrence on Injury Recovery
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence suffered a concussion on Sunday after Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, who is now suspended for three games, hit him late on a play.
With just five games left in the season, Lawrence is likely out for the year.
His teammates, including running back Travis Etienne Jr., reached out to Lawrence to let him know he has their support. Etienne shared a bit more about what he told his quarterback on the phone, specifically mentioning how Lawrence is set to become a dad to a baby girl soon.
"I was like 'Man, I know I don't say this much, but I love you,'" Etienne said in response to Florida Times-Union's Demetrius Harvey. "I told him, ‘you have a daughter—you have a blessing that’s coming. So get right, take care of yourself, take care of your family. And we’ll be here holding it down for you and waiting until you get back next year.'"
It sounds like the quarterback and running back really have a tight bond.
Lawrence and his wife Marissa announced they were expecting their first child back in June. The quarterback, who signed a five-year extension with the Jaguars in June as well, will become a dad with his time off from football now.