Travis Hunter Signs with Lil Wayne's Young Money Sports Agency Ahead of NFL Draft
After finishing up his college football career on Saturday night in the Alamo Bowl, Travis Hunter is now set to enter the NFL draft. He'll reportedly do so with representation from a high-profile sports agency.
According to Front Office Sports, Hunter is signing with rapper Lil Wayne's Young Money APAA Sports. The agency will handle his on-field representation and playing contracts.
In an article written by David Rumsey, FOS details that Young Money beat out several other agencies to sign Hunter—including WME, CAA, Klutch Sports Group, and Athletes First.
While Young Money is set to handle all of Hunter's on-field representation, he will reportedly remain with SMAC Entertainment for his off-field representation—the same agency that helped him secure NIL deals during his time at Colorado, and most recently a brand deal with Adidas. SMAC also represents Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders and his son Shedeur.
Hunter was not only surrounded by the Sanders' and his family, but also Lil Wayne at the 2024 Heisman Trophy ceremony—which hinted at him eventually signing on with the agency. Young Money also represents Hunter's former Jackson State teammate Isaiah Bolden, who currently plays for the New England Patriots.
The 21-year-old became one of the top two-way players in college football history over the past two seasons, lining up at both wide receiver and cornerback. Hunter notably played 84% of Colorado's snaps in 2024 (No other FBS player accounted for more than 56%). He racked up numerous accolades this past season, including a back-to-back Paul Hornung Award, the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year Award, the Fred Bilentnikoff Award, the Chuck Bednarik Award—and of course—the 2024 Heisman Trophy.
Both Hunter and his teammate Shedeur Sanders are widely considered to be among the top prospects entering the 2025 NFL draft.