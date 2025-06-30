Travis Hunter, Trevor Lawrence Show Off Their Hilariously Goofy Signature Handshake
Travis Hunter already appears to be developing a strong rapport with his new quarterback, Trevor Lawrence.
Hunter, the No. 2 pick in the draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars, took part in a trip with several Jaguars teammates—including Lawrence—to the Bahamas to train between minicamp and training camp, where the group has been working on routes and training.
In a video captured by new Jaguars receiver Dyami Brown, Hunter could be seen running routes and catching passes from Lawrence. Along with developing chemistry on the field, Hunter and Lawrence also showed off their new handshake together.
Strong chemistry between Hunter and Lawrence will be critical for the Jaguars in 2025. Brian Thomas Jr. already proved to be a star weapon for Jacksonville as a rookie in 2024, but having a second great receiving threat in Hunter would make the Jaguars offense even more dangerous next year. The Jaguars are looking to improve off a disappointing 4–13 season, and how Hunter and Lawrence play could be a major factor on if the team can rebound.