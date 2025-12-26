Travis Kelce Had Saddest Quote About Letting Andy Reid Down Amid 6-10 Season
Travis Kelce opened up on the Chiefs’ disappointing season ahead of what could have been his final game at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Chiefs entered the 2025 season coming off three straight Super Bowl runs and a disastrous blowout loss to the Eagles in their most recent Super Bowl appearance. Kansas City went into this season looking for vengeance, but instead fumbled multiple one-score games and fell short of the standards that made them a dynasty in the first half of the 2020s. After making the postseason in each of the last 10 seasons, the Chiefs sit at 6-10 following a Christmas Day loss to the Broncos at home.
Related: Travis Kelce Had Bittersweet Message on Leaving Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
“It’s frustrating, man, it’s frustrating,” Kelce said in a sit-down interview with fellow Chiefs legend Tony Gonzalez before the game on Prime Video. “I feel like I can’t even look my guy, coach Andy Reid, in his eyes right now, just because I feel like I disappointed or I just let him down in some way, somehow throughout the year.”
“I just feel like, you know, it’s my job to go out there and make it happen,” Kelce said. “And that’s kind of the pride that I’ve always played with, especially playing for him, knowing how hard he works and how prepared he always is. I don’t know, I feel like you got to look yourself in the mirror and put the biggest expectations on yourself to be able to get it done. I know that’s not always realistic, but at the same time, it’s helped me become the player that I am today.”
Kelce and Reid have developed a special relationship over their time together in Kansas City. Reid came to Kansas City in 2013, the year Kelce was drafted. He is the only head coach Kelce has played for during his NFL career, and Kelce has developed into a Hall of Famer and three-time Super Bowl champion under his coaching. This year is only the second time Kelce and Reid have not made the postseason since they came to Kansas City.
"I’ve followed big coach Andy Reid, he's done it the right way,” Kelce said after the loss. “He’s done it with integrity, a lot of love, and care for the people around him, not only players but coaches as well. ... He tries to build everybody up to make everybody the best possible player, coach, or whatever their position is in the building. It's just second nature to me at this point following his lead, making sure I’m doing everything I can to keep everybody focused, locked in, having fun and trying to win football games."
If Kelce does decide to retire following the end of the 2025 season, it will mark a fruitless ending to what has been a remarkable partnership between him and Reid. The Chiefs would have hoped that Kelce could have gone out on top, or at least retired after a fulfilling playoff run, but instead will miss the postseason entirely. Either way, it will not overshadow all he has accomplished for Kansas City alongside Reid.