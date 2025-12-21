Travis Kelce Made Cool NFL History With His Only Catch in Chiefs’ Loss to Titans
Tight end Travis Kelce may have had just one catch in the Chiefs' blowout loss to the Titans, but he still managed to make some pretty cool history out on the gridiron on Sunday.
Indeed, after adding his six Week 16 yards to his overall tally on the season, Kelce joined Hall of Famer Jerry Rice as the only players in NFL history with at least 800 receiving yards in 12 consecutive seasons, per the NFL.
Coming into Sunday's game, Kelce had 797 yards on 67 receptions. That six-yard catch will brings him to 803 receiving yards on the season.
From 2016 to 2022, the tight end notably enjoyed a seven-season streak of 1,000+ yard campaigns. He fell just short of that benchmark in 2023, when he finished the regular season with 984 yards, as well as in 2024, when he put up 823. Still, though, his consistently high usage and dependable delivery mean that he's putting up Hall of Fame numbers even in an "off" season.
Next up for the QB-needy Chiefs are the red-hot Broncos, whom they'll host at Arrowhead on Christmas.