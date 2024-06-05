Travis Kelce Recounts Funny Secret Service Interaction at Chiefs White House Visit
Having grown up in Ohio during its swing-state days, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce knows how to play politics.
However, when the Chiefs visited the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl victory last Friday, Kelce nearly ran afoul of the people tasked with protecting the president of the United States.
On Wednesday's edition of New Heights With Jason and Travis Kelce—Kelce's podcast with his brother, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce—Travis detailed his humorous interactions with President Joe Biden's security detail.
"When I walked in, I had about four or five Secret Service members come up to me and tell me, 'You know if you go up to that podium, we're authorized to tase you,'" Travis said.
When Biden summoned Travis to speak briefly, the three-time champion's nerves only increased.
"That's all that was going through my head," he said on the podcast. "I had no idea President Biden was going to ask me to come up and let me have my moment... and I felt (a) Taser aimed at me when I was up there the whole time."
Incredibly, it wasn't the first time Kelce took his chances with Secret Service. In 2023, he revealed he was leery of entering the White House to celebrate his second Super Bowl championship because his driver's license was expired.