Travis Kelce Seen Making Sweet Move for Chiefs Teammate After Brutal Fumble
Taylor Swift's new song, "Father Figure," could apply to any number of paternal characters in the real world, but on Sunday it rather aptly described her fiancé and Chiefs star Travis Kelce.
Early in the fourth quarter, Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt fumbled the ball in the Colts' red zone, committing a brutal turnover when Kansas City was down 20-9 and in desperate need of some points.
Hunt was visibly upset walking to the sidelines after his mistake, but not long after he was greeted by Kelce, who was determined not to let the veteran running back hang his head. The game's cameras caught Kelce going up to Hunt and giving him a bear hug by the bench while also imparting a fired-up message. CBS announcer Jim Nantz summed it up as something along the lines of, "It's okay, we got you bro."
On the Chiefs' very next offensive drive, Hunt punched in a touchdown to make it a one-score game, and Kansas City clawed its way back to tie it in regulation before clinching the 23-20 comeback victory in overtime.
Some NFL fans thought Kelce's sideline pep talk with Hunt was a big game-changing moment:
The Chiefs (6-5) will look to stack up more wins when they face the Cowboys on the road in what's expected to be a thrilling Thanksgiving Day showdown.