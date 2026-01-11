Trevor Lawrence Had Bittersweet Message After Jaguars’ Playoff Loss to Bills
The upstart Jaguars saw their magical season come to an abrupt end as they fell to the Bills 27-24 on Sunday.
Jacksonville went from a top-five pick in the draft to first in the AFC South under first-year coach Liam Coen. They became the hottest team alongside the Texans down the stretch of the season, winning eight straight games on their way to the playoffs as quarterback Trevor Lawrence played the best football of his career.
Lawrence and the Jaguars’ passing attack were not able to maintain their same rhythm throughout the game against the Bills, who allowed the fewest passing yards per game this season. Lawrence found a spark late throwing multiple go-ahead touchdowns in the fourth quarter, but it ultimately wasn’t enough against Josh Allen & Co. The Bills countered each of those scores, and though the Jaguars got the ball back with nearly a minute remaining, their game-winning drive attempt quickly came to an end when Lawrence’s pass was tipped and picked on the first play of the drive.
“It was a tough way to end this year,” Lawrence said after the game. “It’s been a fun year. It’s hard to put the right words to it. There’s so much work that’s put into any season and then you look at the year we’ve had and some of the adversity, the way we finished the year and the confidence we were playing with it. It just ends so suddenly when you have a game like that. Obviously you think you’re gonna keep rolling and you plan on playing next week. That’s playoff football and you’ve got to close out those games. We weren’t able to do that today. That part’s disappointing.”
Lawrence, who made only his second career playoff appearance, is well aware that it’s hard to win games and the division. If this first year under Coen is any indication, the Jaguars have a bright future ahead, but that won’t console a Jacksonville team that felt like they could beat any one at any time this season.
“I have so much confidence in this group, and the staff and the direction we’re heading,” Lawrence said. “But that doesn’t make you feel better about the season today when we feel like there was more out there for us.”