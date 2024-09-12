Trevor Lawrence Had Three-Word Response to Stadium-Related Haircut Speculation
Trevor Lawrence caused a bit of a stir amongst the Jacksonville Jaguars faithful this week when he cryptically tweeted out a video of himself with the caption "It's time for a change." Mostly, fans were wondering if the tweet indicated Lawrence intended to cut his signature long blonde hair, which would be nearly as shocking as Joe Burrow showing up to camp this year doing his best Marshall Mathers impression.
On Thursday it was revealed Lawrence was promoting a one-week-only EverBank Stadium name change. The Jaguars superstar partnered with the team's stadium sponsor to rename the stadium to TrEverBank Stadium for the 2024 season opener. In an interview with ESPN about the partnership Lawrence offered a three-word response to questions about whether he was planning to cut his hair:
"Not a chance."
Lawrence's flowing locks make up his signature look and it would be quite the change if he decided to chop them. So maybe it shouldn't come as a surprise that he has no plans to do so. Especially since, while the above video is vague, he does tag EverBank as a clear hint of what he was planning.
The Jaguars will host the Cleveland Browns at TrEverBank Stadium on Sunday afternoon.