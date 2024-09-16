SI

Trevor Lawrence Gives Harsh, but Honest, Assessment of Jaguars' First Two Games

Lawrence has lost his last seven starts, dating back to Nov. 2023.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence throws a pass. / Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images
The Jacksonville Jaguars last won a game with quarterback Trevor Lawrence starting on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. This means Lawrence hasn't won a game in his last seven starts.

The Jaguars have started the 2024 season going 0–2, and Lawrence will be the first one to admit that the team is having struggles. And, he takes a lot of the blame.

"We suck right now," Lawrence said, via Around the NFL. "I'm pretty shocked. We know we've got a good group, we've got good players, and we can be a really good offense, but clearly we're not. Everybody has to take accountability, look in the mirror and fix it. I've got to play better. I'm the leader of this offense. It's on me."

Through the first two games of the season, Lawrence has completed 26-of-51 pass attempts for 382 yards and one touchdown. He's been sacked seven times already in losses to the Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns.

The Jaguars have two tough matchups waiting on the schedule as they'll face two 2–0 teams in the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans.

As a reminder, the Jaguars started Lawrence's rookie season 0–5 in 2021 before finishing the year 3–14. Lawrence likely doesn't want a repeat of that season this year.

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

