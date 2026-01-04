Trevor Lawrence Made Jaguars History in Blowout Win Over Titans
Trevor Lawrence has racked up some impressive numbers this season, and now that includes the Jaguars’ single-season touchdowns record.
With 1:56 remaining in the first half of Jacksonville’s blowout win over the Titans in Week 18, Lawrence hit Quintin Morris for a 5-yard touchdown pass. That gave him 29 passing touchdowns on the season. When added to his nine rushing touchdowns, it set his franchise’s single-season record for combined touchdowns at 38.
The Jaguars celebrated the record:
Those 38 touchdowns surpassed the previous record of 37, set by Blake Bortles in 2015.
Lawrence was eventually pulled with the Jaguars nursing a 41-7 lead, and finished the day 22-of-30 for 255 yards, with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He eclipsed 4,000 yards passing for the third time in four seasons. He has also racked up eight consecutive games with multiple touchdowns, which is the longest streak in Jaguars history.
It has been an outstanding season for the 26-year-old quarterback and his team. The Jaguars finished the campaign with a 13-4 record and an AFC South championship. Lawrence finished 2025 completing 60.9% of his passes for 4,007 yards, with 29 passing touchdowns against 12 interceptions, and 359 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.
Now Lawrence and his squad head into the playoffs as one of the favorites in the AFC after finishing the season on an eight-game win streak.
Trevor Lawrence career numbers
The Jaguars selected Lawrence with the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft, and he has had an up-and-down career.
As a rookie, Lawrence only completed 59.6% of his passes for 3,641 yards, with 14 total touchdowns and 17 interceptions. The 2022 campaign was kinder to him, as he upped his completion percentage to 66.3, while setting career-highs in passing yards (4,113) and total touchdowns (30), while throwing eight interceptions. He earned his lone Pro Bowl selection for his efforts.
In 2023, Lawrence dropped a bit across the board. He completed 65.6% of his passes for 4,016 yards, with 25 total touchdowns and 14 interceptions. In 2024, things were not good. Lawrence only played in 10 games while dealing with a shoulder injury, then eventually a concussion that knocked him out for the season. He completed 60.6% of his passes for 2,045 yards, with 14 total touchdowns and seven interceptions.
Lawrence’s bounce-back in 2025 under first-year head coach Liam Coen has been remarkable. The entire franchise now seems to be headed in the right direction. Perhaps even more impressive is that it has all happened with No. 2 pick Travis Hunter missing most of the season thanks to a knee injury.