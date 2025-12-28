Trey McBride Breaks Impressive NFL Tight End Record With 117th Catch of Season
Trey McBride made NFL history on Sunday, making himself one of the most prolific players at his position.
The Cardinals’ tight end gave his team a bright spot on Sunday by breaking the single-season record for receptions by a tight end.
McBride entered Arizona’s Week 17 game against the Bengals with 109 receptions on the season, seven behind the record of 116 set for the Eagles in 2018. He had a huge game, and late in the fourth quarter, he hit the mark, hauling in his 117th catch of the season.
He finished the game with 10 receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown, leaving him with 119 catches, for 1,174 yards and 11 touchdowns on the year. And he still has another week to add to those totals.
It was a huge moment for the 26-year-old, who has cemented himself as arguably the best tight end in the NFL. His monster 2025 campaign follows a 2024 season in which he had 111 receptions for 1,146 yards and two touchdowns. He inked a four-year, $76 million deal in April, making him the NFL’s highest-paid tight end.
The Cardinals fell to 3-13 with their 37-14 loss to Cincinnati on Sunday, and McBride has been the lone bright spot for the team.