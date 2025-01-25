Tyreek Hill Says ‘I’m Out’ Comment to Dolphins Was Meant As a Wake-Up Call
Tyreek Hill raised questions about his future with the Miami Dolphins when he appeared to take himself out of the team’s final game of the season. After the game, the five-time All-Pro said that he was "out" and proceeded to strongly hint at an offseason exit.
But Hill, while playing the popular video game Fortnite on a Twitch livestream Saturday, says those comments were designed to put some pressure on the Dolphins' front office.
"What y'all had heard at the end of the season was frustration," Hill said. "I've been winning my whole life, bruh. Y'all don't understand, I bust my ass every day. I deserve to feel like that; I deserve to have some kind of opinion. Y'all just want me to say, 'Oh well, get 'em next year?' Nah, f--- that."
"We've got to come back. We got to put some pressure on motherf-----. Y'all got to fix this s---, come on. Add some motherf------ dogs in this b----. I compete, I love to compete, bruh."
Earlier in January, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel told reporters he had a one-hour conversation with Hill in which he told the star receiver that he understood his behavior in the final game of the season was coming from a competitive place, but that it was "unacceptable" and "won't be tolerated in the future."
Dolphins general manager Chris Grier added that Hill had not formally requested a trade from the club. Just days later, Hill's agent Drew Rosenhaus, during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, said his client is ”fully committed" to the Dolphins.
"What you see with Tyreek, it's very genuine. He wants to win," Rosenhaus said. "It's not good enough for him not to make the playoffs. I think at the end of the day, he's committed to this Dolphins football team."
"I believe Tyreek is a great asset to the Dolphins, and I think he's the last guy people should be worried about in this organization. They have many more worries; Tyreek Hill's not one of them."
Since being traded from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Dolphins in March of 2022, Hill has taken his game to another level. He eclipsed the 1,700-receiving yard mark in each of his first two seasons before struggling in a Tua Tagovailoa-less Dolphins offense in 2024.
And after making the postseason in each of his first two seasons, the Dolphins, despite a strong finish to the season, missed the playoffs with an 8-9 record.
In Hill's eyes, that isn't good enough, and he's willing to do whatever it takes to ensure it doesn't happen again.