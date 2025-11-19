New Video Shows How Rico Dowdle Called His Own Play to Help Lead Panthers to Victory
Rico Dowdle called it.
During the Panthers win over the Falcons on Sunday, Dowdle urged his coaches to call a screen pass to him on their go-ahead touchdown drive. The Falcons run defense, which ranks fifth-last in the NFL overall, did a nice job holding Dowdle to 45 yards on an average of 2.4 yards on the ground, but the Panthers running saw the opportunity to exploit the Atlanta defense in space.
Toward the end of the game, a mic’d up Dowdle asked his coaches to call a screen pass, telling running backs coach Bernie Parmalee, “They bleeding. On first down, we get the first down, we need to go [censored play-call].”
Dowdle then told offensive coordinator Brad Idzik, “We get the first. Can you go [play call]. It’s there, I promise.”
He said to head coach Dave Canales, “Coach. We get the [play call] And I’ll get down.”
Canales responded, “If they’re playing back. If they’re still mugging up I don’t like it.”
Fortunately for Dowdle and the Panthers, they got a favorable look from the Falcons defense and went with the play Dowdle called for. Dowdle took the short pass 28 yards to set the Panthers up with first-and-goal with 1:23 remaining in the game. He nearly scored a touchdown, but accidentally stepped out of bounds on his way to the end zone. Bryce Young connected with wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan on a touchdown a few plays later, giving the Panthers a 27–24 lead.
Dowdle exclaimed after the play, “I called that. Let’s go.”
Idzik said, “I listened! Let’s go!”
The Falcons ended up scoring a game-tying field goal in the final minute to force overtime, but the Panthers went on to win the game with a field goal on the second drive of overtime. With the win, the Panthers move to 6–5 on the season, and a half game back of the Buccaneers in the NFC South.