Video of Patrick Mahomes Cursing Out Maxx Crosby Resurfaces Before Chiefs-Raiders
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will be hosting the Raiders this Sunday at Arrowhead in what is always a spirited matchup between these two longtime AFC West rivals.
One of the best parts of their recent showdowns has been watching Mahomes battle with Raiders star edge rusher Maxx Crosby.
On Wednesday, Mahomes spoke about the friendship he has built with Crosby and how they are always on good terms—except when they are facing off against each other on the football field.
If you need any proof of how heated they can get going up against each other, look back to this clip from the 2022 season when Mahomes was seen cursing out Crosby after a big play in a Chiefs comeback win over the Raiders at home.
Warning: There is lots of bad language from Mahomes in this video.
Here's what Mahomes had to yell at Crosby in that moment:
"I’m here all day! I’m here all day! I’m here all day! I’m here all day! I’m here all day! You woke up the wrong motherf-----! You woke up the wrong motherf-----! You woke up the wrong motherf-----! You woke up the wrong motherf-----! You woke up the wrong motherf-----!"
Mahomes, as we said above, opened up about his relationship with Crosby this week, saying:
“Yeah, I mean, it's a ton of respect. I mean, like you said, I mean, when I talk to him outside of football, it's like we're friends. You wouldn’t even see what happens on the football field. But he's the type of competitor, like me, it's like me on that football field; it's whatever it takes to win, and you're going to leave everything on the football field.
“And I have a ton of respect for that. I mean, those are guys that you want on your team, because they play with that mentality, and he's trying to do that and build that culture there. And so, I know when we step across the line, you get on that football field, it's gonna take your best effort to find a way to go up against that guy.”
Mahomes and the Chiefs are 3-3 after last Sunday night's huge win over the Lions, while the Raiders are 2-4 after beating the Titans at home in Week 6. Kansas City won both matchups last year, but by only a combined nine points.
With both teams still trying to find their way this season, a win in this Week 7 clash would be huge for both sides.
It will be interesting to see if Mahomes and Crosby have any more heated run-ins Sunday at Arrowhead. You know the tensions will be high and these two stars want nothing more than to set the tone for there teams.
Hopefully NFL Films will once again have the mics ready for this one.