Albert Breer: Can Bo Nix Win MVP? And What Is the Ceiling for the Giants and Jets?

All right.

Welcome in to the Report for Thursday, August 27th.

The final weekend of preseason games is upon us.

We are now 13 days from the NFL opener, and actually today being August 27th means that we are now 1 month separated from the start of my training camp trip.

I have since seen 25 teams.

Um, as long as nothing goes crazy over the next 13 days, that'll probably be it for me.

Um, so I've seen over 3 quarters of the league, and I thought that made it a good time to open up the mailbag and answer some of your questions.

We are gonna have a print mailbag at some point coming.

Um, we have a lot of preseason content that I'm going through.

I'm gonna have a quarterback series coming.

Um, with some cool access with some of the NFL's best quarterbacks, so you can kind of keep an eye out for that over the next few days.

Uh, but right here, right now, we're gonna dive in on three of your questions and the first question comes from G_Santi, that's at Santi_G0907.

Uh, G Santi asks coming out of the New York Giants.

Uh, New York Football Giants training camp.

What is your prediction of the upcoming season comparing the Giants to the NFC East?

Is there a different atmosphere or aura with the team?

Um, I'll answer that in two ways.

Um, the first part of it, I think they will be a playoff contender.

I, I'd have to go back and look at my picks for the MMQB.

I do not think I picked them to go get in the playoffs, but I think they're gonna be right there all year.

Um, I think this is a team that's not without its flaws, but I think has a roster that's very strong in certain areas, and I think there are a few things that are gonna swing the season one way or the other, and a couple of things that could make them a playoff team.

First of all, I think the, the front seven, if the defensive tackle position sorts itself out, and they've got some veteran players in DJ Reider or Shelby Harris, but they're living in a post-ex Lawrence world up there.

I think they're still gonna probably add a player or two at that the tackle position, but if that comes together, the front seven has a chance to be scary.

The size and length that they have um in their linebacker group, both off the ball and on the ball, um, they've got a chance to do some pretty incredible things.

And that, of course, is Brian Burns, their captain.

It is Kavon Thibodeaux.

It is Abdul Carter, who's taken a big step heading into year two, both from a play standpoint and a leadership standpoint.

It's Arvel Reese who's gonna start as an off-ball linebacker, but will reduce down on passing downs.

It's Tremaine Edmunds, it's Chauncey Golson, like when you just visualize what that's going to look like, and I had a chance to be there on the practice field the other day.

There is a ton that they're gonna be able to do with these 6'5 guys who have arms that touch, who have, who have, who have arms that reach the ground.

And I, I think just the ability to shrink the field, the ability to put together creative rush packages, they're gonna be able to do a ton.

The key, of course, to that is gonna be stopping the run and they need the defensive tackle position.

To again sort itself out to get there, but there's a lot of potential there.

Then on the offensive side of the ball, it's Malik Neighbors.

Can he be what he was as a rookie a couple of years ago?

The tough knee injury he had last year, he did have setbacks.

He is without restriction now, which is great news.

I think he's further along than they thought he would be when he was going through those setbacks.

If he can be a true number one receiver, now all of a sudden you look at some of the other pieces they have Darius Slayton, the rookie Malachi Fields, Darnell Mooney.

Calvin Austin had a tough injury the other day .

He was having a good camp, so that's a shame.

Um, but the, the, the guys that have that position and Isaiah likely a tight end, you start to see where like they've got a lot of nice complimentary weapons if they've got the number one, and then of course, it's gonna be the development of the, of the quarterback.

As for the second piece of your question, the aura around the team, it does feel like a Jim or John Harbaugh team just when you see the size of it, you see the way they practice, you see some of the physicality that's being built into the infrastructure there.

Um, I could very much feel that was a John Harbaugh team when I was there, and that's good news, you know, the identity of his teams, I think it's been very distinct over the years.

It's one of those things when you see it, you know it.

And from 2008 to 2025 in Baltimore, we saw it, we knew what they were gonna be.

Um, and I think you're starting to see that come to life in New York.

Not perfect.

Again, need some work at the defensive tackle position.

We'll see what happens at running back for them.

Um, but they've got a lot of the key pieces in place, which is, which is great news.

Um, second, our second question of the day from Hawkeye, that's at US Grant 1885.

He asked, do you think the Giants, the Jets could surprise this year?

And that's an interesting question, Hawkeye, um, that I'll be happy to answer for you here.

Um, I would tell you that there's more talent on that roster than a lot of people realize.

And what I like about where they're at is there's a chance.

That they're gonna be really good at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.

And so it's Olu Fashanu at left tackle, it's Armand Membu at right tackle who they believe has a chance to become one of the best right tackles in football this year.

You go inside, you've got Joe Titman who is coming back, you've got Josh Myers, who's coming back .

You have 4 of the 5 starters intact.

And then you bring in Dylan Parham from the Raiders.

I think you put that group together and again, for those 5 years going into their 2nd year playing together, and I think you've got a chance to take another step as an offensive line and then on the defensive line, DeAndre Sweat was an issue in, in, in, in Tennessee.

Had trouble with his weight, wasn't always in line.

Uh, playing for Aaron Glenn has brought something out in him.

We'll see if it sustains, but there's always been the talent there.

So we've got DeAndre Sweat in the middle and David Bailey and Will McDonald on the edges.

So I just think when you look at the infrastructure, the offensive line, the defensive line, there's a chance that they could be pretty good in those two areas.

That, of course, is how Aaron Glenn witnessed the infrastructure being built in Detroit when he was with Dan Campbell there.

So they've got that, and then you start to look elsewhere.

You got Garrett Wilson and AD Mitchell, and Omar Cooper, that's a lot of tackle talent at receiver.

Mason Taylor looks like he's gonna take a big step.

And when Kenyon Saddiq gets back, obviously the physical tools that are off the charts.

Bruce Hall, one of the best backs in football, Braylo Allen coming back, um, Jamine Sherwood at linebacker, Demario Davis, who played for, um, for played or who was with Aaron Glenn in New Orleans.

Um, you know, it's kind of the captain of the unit.

Minka Fitzpatrick leading the back end.

I just, there's a lot to like there, so I'm not telling you they're gonna win 10 games, but I think there's a chance for them to be a really competitive team.

And a part of that is I think Geno Smith's gonna have a good year.

So, um, again, put it together.

Frank Reich comes in to run the offense.

Aaron Glenn's now calling the defense.

I think it's gonna be a competitive team, not a great team, but a competitive team.

Finally, question number 3, this is from David Gleeson, that's at David R Gleason.

David asks, uh, the Bo Knicks, Jaylen Waddle potential of season seems to me to be criminally undervalued and overlooked.

Not to mention how Cortland Sutton and Pat Bryant will benefit.

I think 40+ touchdowns and 4,000+ yards for Bo is almost a lock, assuming no injuries.

I think 4000 yards is a good bet.

40 touchdowns is a lot.

That's rarer than you think.

But I think Bo Nix is gonna be a top quarter of the league quarterback this year based on the circumstances around him.

I think he's got one of the best offensive lines in football in front of him.

Um, and then, you know, you start to consider, like you said, what Jalen Walla could open up for everybody else.

And I think we see now with how Tua has done in Atlanta.

Maybe there's another level there for Jalen Waddle that we haven't seen yet.

And I think Sean Payton's gonna find a way to help unlock that level with Bo Nix at his side.

So you have Jaylen Waddle there and if he can be the number one.

Much like we just talked about, you know, with, with the Giants, where if Malik Neighbors is, is back as the number one now, there's a different perspective on the other guys in the huddle.

I think DJ Moore's got a chance to do that for the guys in Buffalo coming over.

I think AJ Brown's got a chance to do that for the guys in New England.

Jaylen Waddle has a chance to help make the players around him more effective.

And so, that's Evan Ingram, that's Cortland Sutton, that's Pat Bryant who is drawing Marcus Colston.

Uh, comparisons from all the New Orleans people on that staff.

Um, it's RJ Harvey and, and, and, and JK Dobbins in the backfield.

So I think Bo Nix is gonna have a really good year.

I think he's got a good supporting cast around him.

I think it's a well-conceived team.

If Jaylen Waddle elevates, I'll give you the 4000 yards.

I think he gets over 4000 yards.

I would take the under the 40 touchdowns.

Appreciate you guys coming out.

Um , as always, you can get your, you can leave your feedback down below here on the YouTube page or if you have more questions for me or comments or feedback, you can get to me on my social media at Albert Breer on Twitter, at Albert R.

Breer on Facebook, at Albert_Breer on Instagram.

We got one more Brewer report coming for you this week.

That'll be tomorrow after the handful of preseason games tonight.

We'll see you guys then.