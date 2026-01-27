Albert Breer on Joe Brady New Bills HC, SB LX Is Set, Senior Bowl Update

My understanding is Joe Brady knocked that one out of the park.

It's the Brew Report for January 27th presented by State Farm, and we are here, as you can see, not at the home office in Mobile, Alabama for the Senior Bowl, for 30 of the 32 NFL teams.

The 2026 season is beginning.

They're getting into the scouting process, getting into the teambuilding process.

We will get to the two teams that are still alive in the 2025 season in a minute.

But we're gonna start today with the biggest news of the day, which is Joe Brady is the new head coach.

Of the Buffalo Bills.

He's accepted an offer to become the head coach of the Bills, and they're negotiating a 5-year deal now.

The next question, of course, would be, why?

Well, this is just 8 days after they fired Sean McDermott.

They're promoting one of his assistants here.

Continuity is the first thing.

And I think that they went through the year and at the end of the year, it wasn't like the whole thing was broken.

And I've said this a few different times that There wasn't a ton of discussion from ownership to anybody in the organization about pulling the plug on Sean McDermott.

So while there was tension and pressure on people in the building that we could feel and spilled over after that loss to Denver.

It's not like there had been some sort of grand plan to turn everything upside down.

They like a lot of what they've done there.

And so there is an element of continuity here.

Josh Allen was in the room with Brandon Beane, Brandon Beane's top assistants, Terrence Gray and Brian Gaine and the Pegulas in the interview process.

Obviously for Josh Allen, this brings scheme familiarity.

They'll be able to build on what they already have and having top 5 offenses over the last couple of years.

And it also gives the scouting department continuity.

Again, this was a Brandon Bean a hire.

And so for Bean and his scouts, they don't have to change everything they're doing either.

They'll, they'll be able to go into the scouting process now, having a good idea, at least in the offensive side of the ball, what their coaches are looking for.

And so, that continuity piece, the alignment between coaching and scouting, really important things.

And then as far as the interview itself, one thing that was really important for Brandon being in the interview process, and he was leading the interview process.

was a portion of the interview that was the head coach's CEO.

My understanding is Joe Brady knocked that one out of the park.

It shouldn't be a surprise because Joe Brady's interviewed really well wherever he's been the last few years.

In 2021, going back five years .

He was the runner-up for the Falcons job when it went to Arthur Smith.

Um, the Falcons have taken looks at him again and hiring Raheem Morris and Kevin Stefansky.

Um, and you can just see the way that teams have looked at him and said this isn't just an offensive coordinator, this is a guy who's got a good chance to be a head coach.

And again, I think it's how he sees the big picture, and that vision coming out in the interview, the ability to articulate how you see the head coach as the CEO is an important piece of it.

Second topic for today, going back a couple of days, which feels like longer ago than that, but the AFC and NFC champions have been crowned.

It is the New England Patriots and the and the Seattle Seahawks.

Set to meet in Super Bowl 60.

And I think we saw something with both teams on Sunday.

For the Patriots, to me, the big takeaway has to be that team plays whatever sort of game it's in, and I know that sounds like a simple thing, but it's such an important thing because the way they've won in the playoffs in the elements against top five defenses is completely different than the way they were winning during the regular season when Drake May was lighting the world on fire and putting together an MVP season.

And that's what I think it is so impressive about the way Mike Vrabel has coached his teams over the years, and it's really the case now in New England as he gets his second shot at being a head coach, and you saw the way that he managed that game.

I thought it was so impressive.

And being able to take advantage of, of, of certain things.

And so, they're able to, as the Broncos dominate the early portions of that game, hang in there, hang in there, hang in there, get the play that they need on 4th down to keep the score 7 to 0 instead of it going to 10 to 0 or 14 to 0, and then they create the turnover on defense and they cash that in.

Um, by relying on Drake May with his legs to score a touchdown, and then at the beginning of the second half, looks like the weather is gonna worsen, 16 plays, 64 yard drive, takes 9 minutes off the clock.

By the time they run the field goal kicker out there, Borgalis, to take the lead, their first lead of the game, they're already more than halfway through the third quarter, and now the snow is falling, and so his ability to manage the game that way, knowing the circumstances, knowing how the weather is gonna affect things, just really, really impressive.

And this Patriots team, it's not a Cinderella story anymore.

They hit on a lot of draft picks, they hit on a lot of free agent signings.

It's just a good football team now.

Are they as talented as Seattle?

Probably not.

I don't think many people would make that case.

But the way they play as a team and the way that they're able to play to whatever type of game that they're in, I think it's been incredibly impressive.

And then Seattle, uh, you know, I, I, what we're gonna be doing for the next two weeks is drawing comparisons to where the Seahawks were in 2012, 2013 and 2014, in the, the, the, the, the, the, the incubator of the Legion of boom, um, when you had young guys like Richard Sherman and Earl Thomas and And Bobby Wagner, um, and Russell Wilson at the time, um, you know, are we back there again with this group of players and the way they completely just tore the, the Niners apart in the divisional round, and then they come back and to me what was really impressive about that NFC title game when Was what they were able to do, despite the fact that Matthew Stafford had his A game, despite the fact that Devonte Adams balled out, despite the fact that Puka Niu was one of the best players in the field, that Rams team played a really good game.

And it didn't matter.

And they were able and and and and in a lot of ways had the feel of that Thursday night game back in December, and the Seahawks were able to play that game the way the Rams wanted to play it, and the Rams' offense played great, and Stafford played great, and it didn't matter because the Seahawks have answers all over the field, and that's what that talent gives you, their ability to build that.

roster, they have answers for everything.

And so, on, on, on, on this particular Sunday, it was Sam Darnold throwing for over 300 yards.

It was Jackson Smith and Jigba, it was Cooper Cupp.

On the defensive side of the ball, it's Devin Witherspoon making the play in the end zone to really end the last scoring threat the Rams were able to put together, just such an impressive team.

And now we'll see.

And now we'll see if the Seahawks are the sort of team that they were 1314 years ago with a completely different crew of players, completely different crew of coaches, then we'll see it against the Patriots, who will be a really tough out in Super Bowl 60.

All right, and our third and final topic, I'm here in Mobile, Alabama, as I said, for 30 of the 32 teams.

This is really the unofficial start of the 2026 season with the start of the 2026 draft cycle.

So here we are.

In Mobile, Alabama, and I've started to talk to some people here about what the draft class looks like, and I would just say, this isn't gonna be.

A great draft at the top.

Just from the top, you're gonna be hearing that a lot.

You know, Fernando Mendoza, likely going first overall.

Would he be the number one overall pick in any draft?

No.

Um, he's a really good quarterback prospect.

Is he a great quarterback prospect?

That's something, of course, that I think a lot of people are gonna be picking apart over the course.

of the next few months, but I don't think this is the sort of guy where, you know, Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence, Caleb Williams where, yes, no question that guy like would go number one overall in any draft.

In a lot of ways, I think he mirrors Jared Goff, that's the comp that I like.

And then once you get past him, now we're talking about the Miami offensive tackle, the Miami defensive ends, Ruben Bain, of course, being one of them.

The Utah tackle, the three Ohio State players, Carnell Tate, Arvel Reese, and Caleb Downs, and with every one of them, you're either you're compromising something, either it's experience, it's, it might be size, is he a prototype or not from a size, speed, weight standpoint.

Um, is it, do you, are you OK taking him a, a player at his position that high?

So those are the sorts of things that we're gonna be talking about over the next couple of months.

We got a ton of time to break that down, but it does filter it down to what's here too.

Cause if you're not quite as strong at the top, the top 15 to 20 picks, and those guys aren't here, well, now you're talking about a 2nd and 3rd round where you have to figure some stuff out.

Here's the silver lining for all of you as fans.

What I think this draft class lacks in the certain top of the line prototype-type prospects at the top, you might get in drama because it does feel like this is going to be a draft with a lot of unpredictable things happening at the top.

Can't wait to cover all of that for you over the next 3 months.

