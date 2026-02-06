Amon Ra St. Brown: Trusts the Lions' Offseason Moves

I'm here with Detroit Lions wide receiver Aman Ra Saint Brown at Radio Row ahead of the Super Bowl.

You are joining us on behalf of Little Caesars.

It was just a couple of months ago we were actually in Detroit making pizzas, chatting it up, and a lot has changed since then.

Aman Ra, you have a new offensive coordinator, um, and some fans, some Lions fans were a little bit critical of the hire, but you pushed back on that a little bit.

Why do you think that the Lions made the right decision?

You know, I feel like.

Me personally, I might be, but obviously I, I just trust, you know, I trust the guys.

I trust Dan.

I trust everyone that made a decision and then after having talked, talked with Jared, who's, you know, I've been talking to him more than I have, he, Drew called me after he got hired just to check in, say what's up, say he's excited to work with us, but Jared's, I think, was talking to him more than me just about the offense and stuff like that, um, talked to Trey McBride at the Pro Bowl.

He said he likes him, um, smart guy, so, and I feel like.

I feel like it's gonna be great for us.

I feel like, um, you know, Arizona did some stuff, especially in the run game that was really good, um, you know, our offense is a lot different than Arizona's offense.

I feel like you got different guys, different players, so I feel like we really have a lot of good players on our offense.

And bringing him in is just gonna help us that much more and so honestly, I'm just excited to get to work, um, in the offseason, OTAs and whatnot, training camp, be around the guys, be around him, let him learn us, we can learn him and I think it's gonna be great for us.

How do you think he can help you guys get back into the playoffs?

Um, you know, I haven't been around Drew at all actually.

I've never met him, so, you know, I don't know what it's gonna be like, but I think I'll have more answers for you once, you know, we get done with OTAs and whatnot.

But like I said, I trust, you know, I trust.

Dan and everyone that hired him, um, I know, I know they've, you know, did extensive research and whatnot, so I'm excited, like I said, just excited to get to work.

Why do you guys think you missed the playoffs this year?

Um, You know, I feel like it was a, it was a lot of things, but I think we lost a lot of close games that, you know, the year before we won, um, a lot of, you know , one score games, um, so if you, if you switch those around, we, we might be in the playoffs, but, you know, I think.

As a, as a team playing complimentary football, so offense and defense both play, you know, pretty well.

There's games where offense would play well, defense, you know, wouldn't.

There's games where defense would play outstanding and we just dropped the whole ball and like didn't score any points.

So we just didn't, I feel like we didn't compliment each other the best throughout the season.

But, you know, like I said, at the end of the day, NFL comes down to close games and most of the games in NFL are one score games and we just didn't finish those one score games throughout the whole year.

Uh, for a lot of the games and so I think for us, man, just going into this offseason, we realized never take anything for granted.

Um, I think we'll be hungrier than ever going into this offseason, so I think we'll be, you know, we'll be excited and ready to get to work.

What do you say to critics who think that the Lions Super Bowl window is closed?

I think, you know, at the end of the day we still have a lot of good players.

Um, the nucleus of the team is still here.

I mean I can rattle off a bunch of players on our team that I feel like are game changers, difference makers, dogs, and so I feel like as long as you have those players and you got a head coach like Dan, I feel like we'll always be, you know, always have a shot to win the whole thing.

All right, tell me what you're doing with Little Caesars.

Everyone loves pizza.

Yeah, so you know I've been partnering with Little Caesars for a while now .

It's been an amazing partnership.

I actually shot my second commercial this summer with them with the Deal Deer, um.

I mean if you haven't seen the commercial, go check it out, but everyone knows Detroit style pizza, Little City Detroit style pizza, but they actually have a new Detroit style slices and sticks which is half Detroit style pizza on one side and half cheese bread on the other.

So if you haven't checked it out, make sure you check it out.

It's only 5 bucks, so I know you can get it.

Awesome, thank you so much, I.

I appreciate it.

Appreciate it.

Are you rooting for Sammy?

We are 100%.

I got the Hawks.