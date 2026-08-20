Jayden Daniels Looks Ready to Air It Out in 2026

We have 5 takeaways from commander's camp.

Takeaway number 1, David Blau's offense is going to highlight Jaden Daniels in a significantly different way.

Now, the easy thing to do is to look at how they're going to put him under center more, which is true.

They're going to play him off play action more , which is true.

But one of the things that I think people might be missing here is how much more command they're going to be giving him at the line of scrimmage.

That's something that Jaden Daniels has really dove in on.

So when it comes to cadence, when it comes to kills, when it comes to being able to make little adjustments to what they're doing along the at the line of scrimmage, they've empowered Jaden Daniels to do that.

They think that's going to highlight his football IQ.

And they can't wait, and this is something that's like across the board.

You talk to the people here, you can sense the excitement.

They can't wait for everyone to see what Jaden Daniels looks like as a passer in 2026.

Take away number two, the receiver room is certainly going to help in that regard.

It's a deeper room than it's been in some time.

They believe that they've got 8 NFL receivers in that room right now.

Terry McLaurin, of course, is the established number 1.

Stefon Diggs has come in and, and as he was in New England last year, has established himself as a leader right away.

Now, we all know what the reputation of Diggs has been over the years, but inside the walls of every building he's worked in.

He's been really well liked, he's been really good for the young players he's been around.

And so guys like Luke McCaffrey, the rookie out of Clemson, Antonio Williams, who looks like he's gonna be a really good player, those guys are having the benefit of working with Steph Diggs.

So, You got a deeper receiver room with digs in the fold.

You're allowed to slot guys into roles that might be a little more commensurate with their skill sets.

And then of course you have Terry McLaurin.

On top of that, Jaden Daniels is in a better position this year probably than he has been at that position at any point of his career.

Takeaway number 3, the offensive line still has some questions.

Of course, Laremy Tunsil is down.

Um, they won't know for another 68 weeks if he's got a chance of coming back this year.

My sense is that if he does come back this year, it would be in the playoffs.

It'd be in January, so they'd have to make it to the playoffs.

Uh, but they feel pretty good about where they're at with Brandon Coleman, who started a couple of years ago at left tackle out there at the position.

They wanted to keep Josh Connolly, their first round pick from 2025, at right tackle so he could keep growing there.

So, is it Tunsil and Connolly what they were going to be?

No, but Connolly's better than he was a year ago, and Coleman's a passable answer at left tackle.

Sam Cosby's really bounced back from injury at guard.

He's had a really strong camp.

And then the center position is still a question.

My anticipation is that Nick Allegretti is going to win that job, and a big part of it is really high football IQ, so he's going to be able to help all of the guys around him.

Uh, takeaway number 4, the pass rush should be improved.

New defensive system as well.

Deonta Jones coming in.

He's looking for flexible defenders who can do a lot of things.

And so having Adafe Oe here.

Kay Levon Chase on coming over from New England.

Both those guys have looked really good in the scheme.

Sonny Styles is a guy you can play on the line, off the line.

They feel really good about where their pass rush is based on what they've been able to see in camp thus far.

Finally, takeaway number 5.

Dan Quinn wanted more edge to his team.

He really felt like his team wasn't violent and physical enough at the end of last year.

So this has been a really difficult training camp.

I saw it out here at practice today, a lot of 11 on 11.

And they've been really heavy over the course of camp on what they call call-up periods, which basically there's no script.

The offensive coordinator goes in, the defensive coordinator goes in, and they call it against each other.

Now, of course, for Jones and Blau , that's big because you're putting them in more realistic game-like situations to test them and get them ready to call plays on game day.

But it's also created a more competitive environment and it's amped up the tone and tenor of practice, which again Dan Quin hopes will bring the edge back to his team.

And one position in particular where they're seeing that edge come to life is a corner and bringing in a.

Robertson, who really had to fight his way into the NFL, was really good in Detroit last year.

You add him with Mikey San Rail, if you want to go and look at the secondary overall, Jeremy Reeves is another piece of his edgier secondary indicative of what they feel like is going to be an edgier team overall.