Bo Nix Looks Better Than Ever | Top 5 Broncos Camp Takeaways | Albert Breer

We've got 5 takeaways from Broncos camp.

Takeaway number 1, Bo Nix looks like he's taking another step as a quarterback coming back off the broken ankle.

He actually looks like he's got a stronger arm.

Um, than he did his first two years in the league.

That's showing up on some of the bad, bad body position throws he's able to make.

He's taken another step as a leader.

He's really making the team his own.

And this is a big year for the team, of course, coming off the AFC Championship appearance, um, that he was not able to take part in, um, and a big year for him personally.

He's eligible for a new deal next year.

He looks locked in.

Takeaway number 2, Jaylen Waddles come as advertised.

What the Broncos loved about him was his unique combination of long speed and stop-start ability.

And that's gonna open up some avenues for Sean Payton and Davis Webb, uh, the new play caller to be creative with him.

And the hope is the threat that he poses defenses is going to open things up for everybody else.

And one of those guys, Marvin Mimms, is another guy who looks like he's positioned to take a big step.

He's had a really solid offseason.

And he adds the explosive element, of course, to the offense, and you combine him with Waddle, and now you might have a slightly different looking offense and some of the with some of the things that they're able to do down the field.

Takeaway number 3, maybe the most improved room in the building is the running back room.

JK Dobbins is back from injury.

Of course, always with him, wait and see whether or not he's able to stay healthy, but he's looked like himself thus far.

RJ Harvey, who's settling into an Alvin Kamara type of role in the offense, um, was a big-time contributor in the passing game last year.

Looks like he's gonna be able to grow.

And then rookie Jonah Coleman, who's really only available to the Broncos in the 4th round because of the knee issue, looks like he's gonna be able to add something.

You put it, you, you add Juliel McLaughlin and Tyler Verdet to that group, and it's gonna be a tough, um, it's gonna be tough for the Broncos to cut out of that room.

And they look like they've got real quality at the top end.

Put them behind one of the NFL's best lines, led by a real tone setter, Quinn Miners.

Um, the run game should be violent, productive, and help out Bo Nix in that passing game.

Take away number 4.

What stands out on the other side of the ball is the depth of the premium positions.

The outside linebacker Becker, of course, you've got Nick Bonito, you got Jonathan Cooper, you've got Jonah Ellis.

And now Hugh Robinson, who came into the league as a little bit more of a designated pass rusher, looks.

Stronger, looks more physical, looks like he can be a 3 down player, so you go 4 deep at that spot.

And then at corner, Patrick Certan, best player at his position in football.

Riley Moss has come back and he looks like he's conscientious of the things that went wrong last year playing with better football IQ.

They're hopeful that he can cut down on his penalty issues.

And then you've got Jaquan McMillan and Jadai Barron, the first round pick from 2025, battling for snaps inside.

So 4 deep at that position.

The really good starting point is Vance Joseph looks to match the production of last year's defense.

Take away number 5, if there is an issue anywhere on the roster, it's probably depth up the middle.

The defense, one to keep an eye on the 3rd round pick Tyler O'ha from Texas A&M looks like he may be able to fill the void that John Franklin Myers leaves.

But if these are your problems, if depth at the tackle and depth at linebacker and depth at safety are the issues you're looking at, you're probably in a pretty good spot, and the Broncos, I'd say, are in a pretty good spot.