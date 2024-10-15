Vikings Acquire Cam Akers in Midseason Trade With Texans
The Minnesota Vikings have added some important depth to their running backs room.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that the Vikings acquired running back Cam Akers and a 2026 seventh-round pick from the Houston Texans in exchange for a 2026 conditional sixth-round pick.
Akers is plenty familiar with Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell, as he played for him for two seasons with the Los Angeles Rams when O'Connell was the offensive coordinator, and Akers joined the Vikings via a midseason trade last year.
In six games for Minnesota last season, Akers rushed 38 times for 138 yards and a score. He has produced similar numbers for Houston in five contests this year, rushing 40 times for 147 yards and a touchdown.
Akers will provide the Vikings with depth behind starting running back Aaron Jones, who exited Minnesota's 23–17 win over the New York Jets in Week 5 early due to a hip injury. Ty Chandler has served as the Vikings' backup option in the running game but is averaging just 3.5 yards per carry (42 attempts for 147 yards).
Per Pelissero, the Vikings acquiring Akers is not due to any long-term concern surrounding Jones, who could play Sunday against the Detroit Lions.
The Vikings will take their perfect 5–0 record into an important NFC North clash against the Detroit Lions on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.