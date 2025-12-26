Vikings’ Andrew Van Ginkel Delivered Sweetest Christmas Gift to Son in the Stands
Christmas can be hard for families when one or both parents have to work on the big holiday. Does the rest of the family gather together without them? Or maybe the usual holiday plans are rescheduled to another date? In all circumstances, people do their best to do their best.
Such was the case for the Van Ginkel family on Thursday.
Vikings linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel had to work on Christmas, with Minnesota hosting the Lions in a divisional showdown. Rather than let the family unwrap presents without him, Van Ginkel’s family was in attendance for the big game, and saw their dad deliver one impressive Christmas gift.
Van Ginkel was the centerpiece of a dominant performance for the Vikings defense, which forced six turnovers out of the Lions. Two of those turnovers were fumbles that Van Ginkel recovered, and he decided to make a special delivery after one of his big plays, finding his son in the stands to hand off a truly one of a kind Christmas gift.
It doesn’t get better than that folks.