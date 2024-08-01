Vikings Camp Report: Brian Flores’s Defense Holds the Key to Successful Season
The talk around Minnesota Vikings camp is J.J. McCarthy. Understandably so.
But if the Vikings are going to be a surprise contender this season, it’ll be because of a revamped defense hellbent on proving itself.
Last season, Minnesota jumped from 31st to 16th in total defense under new coordinator Brian Flores and his blitz-heavy scheme. Still, this offseason, the Vikings moved off veteran pass rusher Danielle Hunter while signing edge rusher Jonathan Greenard and linebackers Blake Cashman and Andrew Van Ginkel.
Yet despite the signings, arguably the two most important pieces to Flores’s group are rookie edge rusher Dallas Turner and do-it-all safety Josh Metellus.
“I feel I’m the best safety in football,” Metellus says when asked if he’s underrated nationally. “I always feel that way. … At the end of the day respect is earned and not given, so I’m still on my way to earning that respect and having everyone view it the same way.”
Metellus has a compelling case. In 2023, the ‘20 sixth-round pick started all 17 games and totaled 116 tackles, 10 quarterback hits, seven tackles for loss, five passes defensed, four forced fumbles, 2.5 sacks and an interception.
Still, Metellus wasn’t given Pro Bowl or All-Pro accolades, something he says are a goal of his this season.
And after three seasons languishing in anonymity, there appears to be a rebirth of Metellus’s career in full bloom, one sparked by Flores.
Under Flores, Metellus went from a traditional safety to a jack of all trades, being asked to cover in space, drop into deep halves, fill against runs in the box and rush the quarterback. The result is one of the more versatile defensive weapons in the game.
“Obviously, I could talk about how he’s put me in different positions, different opportunities to make plays, but the big thing he unlocked was my football IQ,” Metellus says. “I had a good football IQ especially being around guys like Harrison Smith, Anthony Barr and Eric Kendricks … even Patrick Peterson when he was here his two years. But when [Flores] came in, my eyes just broadened. I absorbed so much more.”
It’ll be interesting to see if Turner takes to Flores’s scheme and coaching style like Metellus has.
Coming into April’s draft, Turner was largely seen as the top edge rusher available, and went to Minnesota as the second defensive end off the board, following UCLA’s Laiatu Latu.
In Minnesota, he joins Greenard as the rush tandem expected to create chaos along with an unrelenting blitz package.
If Turner is a quick study, Flores has a bevy of options.
“I love it, I’m with it,” Turner says of Flores’s scheme. “He brings the energy every single day. You know he has expectations for us to go out there and kick a-s-s, and we go out there and do it. As long as we keep stacking days like this, we’re going to have really good momentum.”
Unfortunately, Flores may need more options to help a suddenly undermanned secondary following the season-ending torn ACL for Mekhi Blackmon and the tragic death of rookie Khyree Jackson following a car accident on July 6.
The death of Jackson is a loss that has hit the Vikings, and Turner, hard.
Before every practice, Turner finds the “KJ” logo beside a practice-field goalpost. He does the same afterward. For him, it’s a way to honor his fallen collegiate teammate at the University of Alabama, where they spent 2021–22 together.
“I go to the logo to represent my dawg Khyree Jackson,” Turner says. “I just go there and pray, pray to God first and then just go and talk to him, stuff like that. Get the energy back.”
On the field, Turner’s focus is singular in nature despite coming off a stellar college career for the Crimson Tide where he amassed 32.5 tackles for loss and 22.5 sacks across three seasons.
“Pass rush, I’m not going to lie to you,” Turner says. “Pass rush is probably one of the biggest things, especially going against guys like [Vikings tackles] Brian O’Neill and Christian Darrisaw every day. It’s tough. Every single day we’re working, getting each other better. I’m asking them questions, trying to see what they see and get some knowledge, so by the time game time comes around and we play our first opponent, it’s easy.”
By Week 1, much could be different in Minnesota.
Although it’s not anticipated, McCarthy could be under center against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Turner could feel he has his second pass-rush move refined, something that’s a key goal of his. On and on.
But what’s clear is if the Vikings are going to be a factor in the tough NFC North, it starts with their defense.
A unit which must allow the offense some grace as it works in its (eventual) franchise quarterback.
Best thing I saw
J.J. McCarthy made one of the best throws I’ll see throughout my seven-stop tour.
On the final drill of the day, McCarthy was tasked with taking the backups downfield on a two-minute jaunt. After a run play got the drive started, McCarthy took his drop, scanned quickly and fired over a cornerback and in front of the sideline to receiver Lucky Jackson, who toe-tapped for the grab.
The play was the practice’s penultimate with bad weather approaching, but it was consistent with McCarthy’s day. He was largely on-time and accurate, and showed more than enough arm strength.
Best thing I heard
In Minnesota, the fans are close to the practice field. The younger ones often used that close proximity to yell to their heroes, often unresponded to.
But when one kid screamed out to running back Aaron Jones, Jones turned around and acknowledged him. The youngster then announced it was his birthday. Enthusiastically, Jones yelled back “Happy Birthday!”
It’s a small thing. A moment Jones likely forgot 30 seconds later. But it’s a moment that kid will forever remember.
Rookie who impressed
Again, it’s McCarthy. While Turner looked the part of a first-round pick, it was McCarthy who consistently made plays.
Now, he’s a rookie. He’s going to make errors and he won’t be as efficient when a free blitzer is barreling down and the red jersey is off. That said, his arm talent is clear and the game is slowing down for him at an early stage.
“I told him yesterday, I went up to him and said I like the way his clock is progressing,” Metellus says. “His internal clock quarterbacks have to have. There’s some guys like Lamar Jackson, his clock is slower. Patrick Mahomes, his clock is a little bit slower because they’re good at evading sacks. … I’m starting to see his clock progress very well.”
Veteran who impressed
Jones doesn’t look like a washed-up running back about to finish his career.
On Wednesday, Jones and Ty Chandler were a formidable duo, especially on stretch runs to the perimeter. Jones showed good burst and acceleration, something that was a question entering camp after he was released by the Green Bay Packers this offseason.
Jones, 29, averages five yards per carry for his career, and the player I saw in Minnesota might keep that figure where it is. He was fast, he was quick and he was physical in the Vikings’ second day of pads.
If Jones stays healthy, he could notch another quality campaign.
Song of the day
Swear to God (feat. Future) by Tee Grizzley
The single is filled with passion and an immediate call-out in the first line. It’s the perfect 2024 song, and had plenty of people around the camp moving a bit despite the heat eclipsing 90 degrees.
If a beat can make someone dance in that weather, it’s worth noting.