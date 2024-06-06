New Vikings Uniforms Widely Praised by NFL Fans
The NFL news cycle slows to a crawl in June and July, making those months the perfect time for big team announcements that have little to do with how the roster will perform this upcoming season. On Thursday, the Minnesota Vikings did just that by unveiling their brand new all-white alternate uniforms— and fans loved them.
The organization dropped a release video featuring the team's stars like Justin Jefferson and Harrison Smith showcasing the new kits. Appropriately, it was accompanied with the caption, "The coldest uniforms in the game."
Big name NFL media personalities further revealed still images of the alternates on X (formerly Twitter).
These sorts of uniform announcements can sometimes go sideways if football fans decide they do not like them. But the Vikes' new threads have largely been praised in the immediate aftermath of the announcement.
As noted above, Minnesota will debut these uniforms on Monday Night Football against the division rival Chicago Bears and No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams on December 16. Fortunately the game is at U.S. Bank Stadium, so there won't be any potential snow issues. Imagine wearing these hours after a snowstorm swept through Chicago and Soldier Field. Visibility would be an issue.
But the Vikings and their dome don't need to worry about such things. It'll be exciting to see them in action.