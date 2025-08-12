SI

Vikings WR Rondale Moore to Miss Second Straight Season Due to Injury

Moore suffered the knee injury during Saturday's preseason game.

Vikings wide receiver Rondale Moore will miss the 2025 season.
Vikings receiver Rondale Moore will miss a second straight season after he suffered a season-ending knee injury during Saturday's preseason game vs. the Texans, ESPN's Kevin Seifert first reported. Minnesota later confirmed the news and placed Moore on the injured reserve list.

Last year, Moore suffered a similar season-ending knee injury during training camp while he was on the Falcons roster. He signed a one-year deal with Minnesota this offseason.

Moore was carted off the field after suffering the injury during Saturday's game. He was tackled on a punt return on the first play of the game, and he looked visibly frustrated while being taken off the field.

Moore played his first three seasons with the Cardinals, competing in 39 games. He's compiled 1,201 yards and three touchdowns in his NFL career thus far. He played in all 17 games during the 2023 season when he was last healthy.

