3 Vikings make PFF's list of the 32 best safeties in the NFL
The Vikings front office spent a lot of time and money overhauling the team's defense this offseason. One area they didn't need to rework was the safety group, which is arguably one of deepest units in the NFL.
While Harrison Smith has been putting together a Hall of Fame career, it has been the recent developments of Camryn Bynum and Josh Metellus that have helped the defense bounce back from a miserable 2022 season. Bynum (25) and Metellus (26) broke out in a big way in Brian Flores' defense in 2023, finishing Nos. 1 and 2 on the team in total tackles.
All three safeties landed on PFF's top 32 safeties rankings. The Vikings are one of seven teams to have multiple safeties make the list.
Smith is the highest-ranked, coming in at No. 16 with writer Zoltan Buday claiming the veteran is "arguably the best safety of the past 10 seasons." At 35 years old, though, Smith certainly isn't going to put up the gaudy numbers he once did but "he still plays at a high level."
"Across the first eight weeks of the 2023 season, he ranked 17th both in PFF overall grade and coverage grade," continued Buday. "He allowed just 8.3 yards per reception in 2023, the fifth-lowest mark among safeties."
After several years of playing as a special teams stud, Metellus was a focal point of Flores' defense. The 26-year-old was used all over the defense, lining up at 12 different spots throughout the season. Metellus came in just three spots behind Smith, at No. 19.
"He did not disappoint in an increased role, as he was among the NFL's more versatile safeties and led the position with 116 pass-rush snaps," wrote Buday. "He was one of just five safeties to earn coverage, pass-rush and run-defense grades all above 64.0."
Metellus registered 116 total tackles, including seven for loss, as well as four forced fumbles, 2.5 sacks, one fumble recovery and one interception in his first full season as a starter.
Bynum rounded out the Vikings' mentions, coming at No. 25. Originally drafted as a cornerback out of Cal in 2021, Bynum has successfully made the transition to safety in the NFL.
"Bynum's 85.7 overall grade after the first 14 weeks ranked fourth at the position. He also tied for the most forced incompletions over the season (nine) and could have had an even better season if he capitalized on a league-leading three dropped interceptions," noted Buday.