Four cuts the Vikings can make to save $44 million against the 2026 salary cap

At an estimated $46 million over the 2026 NFL salary cap, the Minnesota Vikings have major roster decisions to make before free agency opens in March.

While much has been discussed about center Ryan Kelly and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave being potential cut candidates, two offensive stars could also be on the way out: tight end T.J. Hockenson and running back Aaron Jones.

Kelly carries a $12.1 million cap hit next season. By cutting him, Minnesota would save roughly $8.7 million while absorbing about $3.3 million in dead money, according to Over The Cap.

Hargrave's 2026 cap hit is a whopping $21.5 million. After failing to meet lofty expectations this season, cutting him is a realistic money-saving option for the Vikings. While they would eat $10.5 million in dead money, they would free up $11 million in cap space by releasing him.

Hockenson simply hasn't been the same player since suffering a torn ACL on Christmas Eve 2023 when Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph dove at his knees. In 15 games before the injury, Hockenson shredded defenses with 95 receptions for 960 yards and five touchdowns. In 25 regular-season games since then, Hockenson has 92 catches for 893 yards and five touchdowns.

The Vikings signed Hockenson in August 2023 to a four-year, $66 million extension. His contract calls for a $21.3 million cap hit in 2026 and a $23.3 million cap hit in 2027. Minnesota can wait until June 1 to cut him, and by doing so, they would free up $16 million in 2026 and $18 million in 2027, while absorbing $5,3 million in dead money each of the next two seasons, followed by a $1.7 million hit in 2028.

On Monday, former Vikings linebacker Ben Leber was asked to provide a percentage chance of certain players returning next season, and he gave Hockenson no chance to return.

"Zero percent," Leber said. "I think that's part of the reason why he didn't play yesterday. I think that's part of the reason Aaron Jones didn't play yesterday. I mean, they don't want to be on the hook injury-wise because these are most likely two guys they're going to jettison for contract reasons."

By cutting Kelly, Hargrave, and Hockenson, Minnesota would free up roughly $36 million.

They can get that number to $44 million by cutting Jones, who has a $14.8 million cap hit in 2026. Releasing him would save $8 million and force the Vikings to absorb another $6.8 million in dead money.

If you're keeping track, Minnesota would go from being $46 million over the cap to only about $2 million over by making those four moves.

According to Alec Lewis of The Athletic, the Vikings are "not sweating the cap situation," largely because they also have opportunities to restructure expensive contracts. Lewis mentioned right tackle Brian O'Neill and linebacker Blake Cashman as players who could sign extensions and free up even more cap space.

Per Over The Cap, signing O'Neill to an extension would create $14 million cap space, while doing the same with Cashman would generate an additional $4.5 million in 2026.

Lewis also noted that Minnesota can convert 2026 base salaries into signing bonuses, specifically mentioning wide receiver Justin Jefferson, linebackers Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel, cornerback Byron Murphy Jr., tight end Josh Oliver, and offensive linemen Christian Darrisaw and Will Fries.

Here are the base salaries for those players in 2026:

Jefferson: $24.99m

Greenard: $18.39m

Van Ginkel: $15.39m

Murphy: $15.36m

Oliver: $6.69m

Darrisaw: $13.29m

Fries: $12.61m

The Vikings could convert part or all of those base salaries into signing bonuses, essentially kicking the can down the road and dealing with larger cap hits in future years.

In the end, the Vikings aren't going to be among the league leaders in cap space, but they have options to at least become somewhat competitive when free agency begins in a couple of months.

