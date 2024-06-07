Combatting the idea that Vikings are NFL's 'least improved team'
Are there more reasons to be concerned or excited about the 2024-25 Minnesota Vikings?
If you ask Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano, it's the former as he picked the Vikings as the NFL's "least improved team this offseason." Manzano mentioned the obvious: that replacing Kirk Cousins with Sam Darnold and rookie J.J. McCarthy is a downgrade at the most important position, but he went deeper on the issues he thinks Minnesota could have.
"Minnesota didn’t do much to address the weak interior lines on offense and defense. There are also concerns with the cornerbacks. And there could be a case made that Danielle Hunter is better than free-agent addition Jonathan Greenard," Manzano wrote. "Perhaps I’m being too harsh with my 3–14 prediction, but there are too many concerns at critical positions."
It's fair to question how good the Vikings will be in 2024-25. Heck, the oddsmakers have set the Vikings' win total at a measly 6.5, a strong indication that expectations are low everywhere outside of Vikings headquarters at TCO Performance Center in Eagan, Minnesota.
Minnesota's offensive line from last season to this season is almost identical, with Christian Darrisaw and Brian O'Neill at the tackle positions, Garrett Bradbury at center, Ed Ingram at right guard and either Blake Brandel or Dalton Risner at left guard. According to Pro Football Focus, the Vikings were the third-best pass-blocking team in the NFL in 2023-24 and the 10th-best run-blocking team – not bad with a "weak interior line."
The defensive line last season – in a 3-4 base defense – featured Jonathan Bullard, Harrison Phillips and Dean Lowry, with Khyris Tonga and Jaquelin Roy mixing in. The 2024-25 D-line features Bullard, Phillips and free-agent acquisition Jerry Tillery, along with Roy and fellow free-agent addition Jonah Williams.
Overall, the D-line doesn't jump off the page with star players, but the edge rushers and linebacker situation has seen significant turnover as Jordan Hicks (Browns), Hunter (Texans) and D.J. Wonnum (Panthers) have been replaced by Greenard, Blake Cashman, Andrew Van Ginkel and rookie first-round pick Dallas Turner.
Considering the Vikings had PFF's 31st-ranked pass-rushing unit last season, things are looking up with three true pass-rush specialists in Greenard, Van Ginkel and Turner in 2024-25.
The cornerback unit should also be better with Byron Murphy Jr. in his second year under Brian Flores' defensive scheme and the addition of veteran cornerback Shaq Griffiin. If 2023 rookie Mehki Blackmon takes a step and 2022 draftees Andrew Booth Jr. and Akayleb Evans take a stride, the cornerback corps. could be far better than it was last season.
Throw in the fact that Minnesota has three players – Harrison Smith, Josh Metellus and Cam Bynum – all ranked among PFF's top 32 safeties and the defense from front to back has a chance to be much better this season.
The only other major concern is the health of T.J. Hockenson, who appears likely to miss the beginning of the season as he is still only a little more than five months into an extended rehab process after tearing the ACL and MCL in his right knee on Dec. 24. That's probably why Minnesota signed veteran tight end Robert Tonyan and is working to transition former first-round pick N'Keal Harry from wide receiver to tight end.
Remember, the Vikings didn't have Cousins for a huge chunk of last season and Justin Jefferson missed nine games due to injury and they still were in the playoff conversation until the bitter end. Maybe we're seeing things through purple lenses, but there is plenty of reason to be optimistic that the Vikings can surprise some people this season.