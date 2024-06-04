T.J. Hockenson on schedule as Vikings transition N'Keal Harry to tight end
It's been just over five months since Lions safety Kerby Josephy hit T.J. Hockenson in the right knee, causing torn ACL and MCL injuries that have led to doubt that the star Vikings tight end will be ready for the 2024 season opener.
"He's on schedule. He's had great checkups with his docs," Minnesota head coach Kevin O'Connell said after the first practice of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday. "It is part of the grind process of that rehab at this point, where he's been able to develop certain aspects of his movement and strength and those things. But it's still the day to day and just trying to make sure we win today's day to be a little bit better tomorrow."
O'Connell suggested that Hockenson starting on the physically unable to perform list, which would keep him out the first six weeks of the season, is not a guarantee.
"With the rules with the way they are now with the ability to designate guys for return, you can find ways to get guys out practicing with the team and on a timeline that might've been different in years past when you would've used the physically unable to perform list," O'Connell said.
Robert Tonyan, Josh Oliver, Johnny Mundt and Nick Muse are the tight ends in line to see more reps while Hockenson is out, but wide receiver N'Keal Harry, who was a first-round pick by the Patriots in 2019, is attempting to transition to tight end.
"Any time you're looking to transition a receiver to the tight end position – and N'Keal is really fired up about it, he has attacked the process long before we even got started in the offseason program – you're hoping to see the receiving traits kind of lead the way early on, as they get a little bit more comfort in having their hand down, being part of run schemes...and N'Keal has shown that," O'Connell said.
"His route ability, his ability to be explosive, contested catches, different variations where we're hoping we're developing a guy that can grow into a real third-down weapon, red-zone weapon with his skill set. The more he can do from an all down standpoint will only help his value as we continue to put together that tight end group knowing that T.J. is along that recovery process – and doing a great job with it – we are going to have a lot of reps, we're going to have those guys be able to battle it out for those roles, especially early in the season."