Vikings could trade for a quarterback before Tuesday deadline, insider says

Adam Uren

Oct 19, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; The Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell looks on before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
The Minnesota Vikings could still trade for a quarterback before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline.

That's according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, whose sources believe the Vikings could enter the trade market to pick up an experienced backup QB after losing Carson Wentz for the season to a serious shoulder injury.

J.J. McCarthy will make his first start since the Week 2 loss against the Atlanta Falcons when the Vikings take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday, but as things stand former Minnesota Gophers quarterback Max Brosmer is next in line.

Earlier this week, the Vikings also brought in 30-year-old John Wolford – who hasn't played a snap since 2022 – as cover after Wentz was confirmed to be out for the season.

Per Schefter, the Vikings wanted an experienced backup QB entering the season, and picked up Wentz after trading Sam Howell to the Philadelphia Eagles. Wentz was ultimately called into action when J.J. McCarthy suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 2, and started for the Vikings between weeks 3-9.

So who could the Vikings trade for? Schefter mentions a possible reunion with Kirk Cousins, but he notes that the Falcons " haven't shown any willingness to trade him, and Atlanta needs an experienced veteran backup of its own."

The other possibility mentioned by Schefter is either Russell Wilson or Jameis Winston, both of whom are now backups to Jaxson Dart at the New York.

Wilson has been identified by Giants on SI as the most likely piece the Giants could trade given he's only on a one-year deal, whereas Winston is signed through next season.

".The former Second-Team All-Pro also seems capable enough to command a sixth or seventh-round pick in return, especially in a year when several QBs are battling injuries," Giants on SI's Alex House writes.

