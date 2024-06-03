Details of Justin Jefferson's salary cap hits through 2028
If the Minnesota Vikings cut Justin Jefferson before June 1, 2025, it will cost them a dead cap hit of $80.63 million, according to OvertheCap.
Hilarious, right? The Vikings aren't cutting Jefferson but that's the proof in the pudding as OvertheCap has found the alleged details of the 24-year-old receiver's shiny new contract, which is a reported $140 million over four years and includes $110 million guaranteed.
In 2024, Jefferson's base salary is $1.125 million and his $8.612 million cap hit is just 3.3% of Minnesota's salary cap.
His deal is also extremely cap-friendly in 2025 as he carries a cap hit of $15.167 million, which is only 5.8% of the projected cap. That helps set the Vikings up for what could be a spending spree in free agency in March 2025, as they are projected to be at least $54 million under the cap. The team's only double-digit cap hits in 2025 (currently) are right tackle Brian O'Neill ($26m), edge rusher Jonathan Greenard ($22m), left tackle Christian Darrisaw ($16m), tight end T.J. Hockeson ($15m), Jefferson ($15m) and edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel ($12m).
It's in 2026 when Jefferson's cap hits start to take bigger chunks out of the projected salary cap. In 2026, his cap hit of $38.987 million will account for an estimated 13.7% of the cap. In 2027, his $43.487 million cap hit will be an estimated 13.8% of the cap.
His cap hit will increase to $47.487 million in 2028 before it drops to $6 million when the Vikings have a void year built into the deal for his age-30 season in 2029.