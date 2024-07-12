Ex-Vikings coach Monte Kiffin dead at 84: Passion for football until the end
Monte Kiffin, the legendary defensive coordinator who played for the Vikings for one season and later had defensive coaching roles in Minnesota under head coaches Jerry Burns and Dennis Green, died Thursday at the age of 84.
Kiffin played his lone season in the NFL with the Vikings in 1964. While his fame as a defensive coordinator came during a 13-year stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers –– including the 2002 team that boasted four Hall-of-Fame players that won the Super Bowl –– Kiffin was Minnesota's linebackers coach from 1986-89 and 1992-94, with one season, 1991, when he was the defensive coordinator.
"Our thoughts are with the friends and family of former Vikings assistant coach Monte Kiffin during this difficult time," the Vikings posted on social media after news of Kiffin's death was revealed Thursday.
Kiffin coached in the NFL for 25 seasons and spent his later years being the defensive coordinator under his son, Lane Kiffin, at Tennessee (2009) and USC (2010-12) and then as a defensive analyst at Florida Atlantic and most recently Ole Miss, where Lane currently coaches.
"Life's taking a little health toll on him but his passion for football and his life for it still comes alive up here for a couple hours every day," Lane Kiffin said in a June 24 interview on KFAN-FM 100.3 in the Twin Cities.