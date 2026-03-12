Minnesota Vikings 2026 Free Agency Tracker: Day 4 News and Rumors

On the fourth day of free agency the NFL gave to the Vikings, a quarterback named Kyler Murray.

You're supposed to read that to the tune of the "12 Days of Christmas" because Murray would be a gift from the football gods at a mere $1.3 million. Plus, the actual song delivers "four calling birds," which were originally "colly birds," aka blackbirds. In this case, Football Santa would be giving the Vikings a guy who was just cut by a team with a red bird mascot.

Anyway, you get the point. It could be a big day for the Vikings. We're tracking the latest news and rumors, so check back often for the latest.

Top headlines so far:

— Why Some Patience is Required in Vikings' Pursuit of Kyler Murray

— They Lost Their Punter, But Vikings Are Keeping All-Pro Long Snapper

— Jalen Nailor Leaves Vikings, Lands Three-Year Deal With Raiders

— Ryan Wright Signs With Saints, Leaving Vikings in Need of a Punter

— Vikings Signing Veteran Cornerback James Pierre

— Vikings Free Agency Big Board: Top 5 Remaining Targets at Positions of Need

— All Eyes Turn Towards Jonathan Greenard, With NFC Contender Lurking

— No Cap Casualty: Aaron Jones Takes Pay Cut to Remain With Vikings

— All Signs Point to Vikings as Arizona Officially Releases Kyler Murray

8:22 a.m. — Schefter thinks Murray signs with Vikings today

Adam Schefter indicated today that Murray will likely sign with the Vikings later today.

After his visit today, Kyler Murray is expected to sign a one-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings, per @AdamSchefter



"I would imagine they'll go through that visit today, and would imagine we'll hear about a Kyler Murray deal later today." (via @GetUpESPN) pic.twitter.com/0Vt2BvKG55 — Minnesota Sports Fan (@realmnsportsfan) March 12, 2026

8:15 a.m. — 'Good chance' Murray signs with Vikings 'quickly'

"He spent the last 12 hours or so talking to different teams, talking to different decision-makers, getting ahead of the 2027 free agency process. He's never been a free agent before. It seemed like he wanted to talk to teams and kind of begin all that," Ian Rapoport said Thursday morning.

"He's going to be in the building for the Minnesota Vikings today. There's a chance, a good chance, that a deal comes together very quickly, and we may see Kyler Murray be the next quarterback of the Minnesota Vikings. Add to that quarterback room to compete with J.J. McCarthy."

From @GMFB: The #Colts locked up QB Daniel Jones yesterday, while FA QB Kyler Murray visits the #Vikings today. pic.twitter.com/bKn5AxFT2r — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2026

7:05 a.m. — Is there a chance Murray signs elsewhere?

The Vikings appear to be the heavy favorite, but Arizona-based radio host John Gambadora says Murray isn't opposed to being a backup somewhere in 2026 if it opens the door for a starting job in the future.

"Kyler Murray will meet with the Minnesota Vikings [Thursday]. They offer an opportunity to be a starting quarterback. That matters. But they (Murray’s camp) are going to use the next 24 hours to look at other options that could be better for him in 2027. That would mean, what teams may need a quarterback in 2027? Could it be the Rams, the Texans, Atlanta, could it be the Jets? This is just a feeling-out process," Gambadoro said.

"The only visit scheduled is Minnesota. But they will take these next 24 hours to look and discuss other options for teams that might need a quarterback in 2027. They’re not opposed to being a backup for one year. The priority would be, can I get a starting job somewhere where they want me, so I do think Minnesota is the frontrunner for Kyler Murray. But I do think they will try to get to know some teams; some of these teams haven’t talked to Kyler since he was a 21-year-old kid."

What happens if Murray leaves Minnesota without a contract? The quarterbacks left on the market include Aaron Rodgers, Kirk Cousins, and Joe Flacco.